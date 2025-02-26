Michelle Trachtenberg Shared Selfie With Friend David Schwimmer Shortly Before Her Death "Just hanging out with some friends." By Anna Quintana Published Feb. 26 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/MEGA

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg unexpectedly passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 39. Fans of the actress were shocked by her untimely death and went to her social media to try to make sense of the tragedy.

On her Instagram, one of her final photo posts was a selfie with fellow actor David Schwimmer, best known for playing Ross on Friends. So, what was their relationship? Keep reading to find out.

Michelle Trachtenberg shared a photo with David Schwimmer just one month before her death.

Before Michelle's death, she loved to share selfies with her nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. On January 4, 2025, just seven weeks before her passing, she uploaded a photo with David Schwimmer taken in New York City. "Just hanging out with some friends," she jokingly captioned the pic, alluding to David's role on the iconic sitcom.

Both New York natives, it is unclear how their friendship began, but David recently starred in the 2024 film Little Death, which starred Michelle's former Buffy co-star and longtime friend Seth Green. Michelle shared a selfie with Seth in November 2023, writing, "Eye love me some @sethgreen."

More of Michelle's celebrity friends paid tribute to her on social media.

Many of Michelle's former co-stars and friends took to social media to share their fond memories of the actress. "My heart is breaking for my childhood friend. Your memory will be a blessing, Michelle," fellow child star Mara Wilson wrote.

Michelle's Ice Princess co-star shared a photo from their time on the film, writing, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle," and fellow Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson shared, "Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!!"

In a statement to People, her Buffy co-star James Marsters aka Spike, paid tribute to the late actress. "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul," he said. "Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."