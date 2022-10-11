We All Need a Friend Like Whitney Thore's "Eternal Dance Partner" Todd Beasley

In September 2022, Whitney offered a behind-the-scenes look at her friendship with Todd in response to a follower requesting, "PLEASE show us Todd in the Wild." She delivered by posting a video of Todd showing up to her house at 4:30 a.m. after his morning jog. He had let himself into her house, took out her dogs, and started baking a casserole. Whitney captioned the Instagram post with, "This is how he operates of his own volition. I’ve stopped trying to understand 🤷🏻‍♀️."

If this isn't peak Todd, then we don't know what is.