Meet 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Buddy Bell's Fiancée, Courtney Marsh
When My Big Fat Fabulous Life started airing 2015, TLC viewers fell in love with Whitney Thore and her spunky spirit — as well as her amazingly supportive family and group of close friends. Whit and her longtime pal Buddy Bell have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. But when push comes to shove, they're always there for each other.
Now that Buddy is planning a wedding with his fiancée, MBFFL fans are likely curious to learn more about his bride-to-be. Keep reading to learn all about Courtney.
Buddy started dating Courtney Marsh on Season 9 of 'MBFFL.'
In Season 9, Whitney had moved back to Greensboro, N.C., and was frustrated by the fact that Buddy had not only essentially moved out — leaving her to deal with his mail and the belongings he still had at their house— but that he basically went MIA when he started dating a woman named Courtney Renee Marsh. It was clear that he was smitten.
"My whole life changed with just one date, overnight — love at first sight," Buddy told producers of his girlfriend. " ... Things are just too perfect, you know? She's sexy and beautiful and like my body type, hilarious. She's got a cool future lined up for her. It's good. It's really, really good."
Courtney made her first appearance on Buddy's Instagram account in November 2020, and she's remained a staple on his grid ever since.
We don't know a ton of details about Courtney at this time, considering she keeps her Instagram account private. What we do know is that Buddy and Courtney have been living together since fairly early on in their relationship. They also have a French bulldog named Scout, who has her own Instagram account.
In December 2021, Buddy revealed Courtney is now his fiancée.
On Dec. 10, 2021, Buddy took to Instagram with some exciting news: He's an engaged man! "Boom. Got her. 💍," he captioned the post. A carousel of photos showed Buddy known on one knee popping the question, as well as the happy couple posing after Courtney said yes.
That same day, Buddy posted more photos showcasing his fiancée's stunning, oval-cut engagement ring. He also shared that he'd graduated from college (Good for you on all counts, Buddy!)
Buddy hasn't announced a date for his and Courtney's nuptials — however it's clear that he and his fiancée are in wedding planning mode. In March 2022, the MBFFL star posted an Instagram photo of Courtney wearing a veil while eating at a restaurant, noting she had tried on wedding dresses that day.
Many of Buddy's previous relationships have been featured on 'MBFFL.'
Buddy previously dated a woman named Brittany Sherman, who briefly appeared on the TLC series. She even accompanied Buddy on a friends getaway amid the pandemic. Ultimately, though, their relationship was over before it even really started.
Before that, Buddy has been involved with a number of other relationships that tended to move quickly. He and Whitney have even had a handful of romantic encounters. And their friend Heather? Yeah, Buddy and Heather were pretty serious at one point, too.
Buddy's relationship with Courtney seems different, though. Hopefully, the rest of their wedding planning goes smoothly — and who knows? Maybe MBFFL fans will get to see Buddy and his fiancée say "I do" on the show in the near future!
Season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 on TLC, and on the Discovery Plus app.