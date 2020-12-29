‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Buddy Bell Has a New Woman in His Life

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Buddy Bell Has a New Woman in His LifeBy Dan Clarendon
On TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore was surprised to find out that best friend Buddy Bell was in a relationship with Brittany Sherman, but are Buddy and Brittany still together now?
Well, it certainly doesn’t look like it! Buddy seems to have a new lady in his life, a woman named Courtney Renee Marsh. And Courtney already has Whitney’s seal of approval!
Buddy shocked Whitney with his relationship with Brittany.
When Buddy mentions he has a girlfriend in the Dec. 22 episode of the TLC show, “Sex, Lies and Sandwiches,” Whitney — who, at the time, had just broken up with Chase Severino — can’t believe it.
“From who?” she asks, astounded.
“From who? From the Lord!” Buddy quips.
Whitney is even more incredulous when Buddy says he and Brittany are in a relationship after just a week of dating.
“Somehow, some way, during my heartsick stupor, Buddy has managed to find himself a whole-ass girlfriend during a pandemic,” she says in a confessional. “How do you find a girlfriend during a pandemic and I don’t even know?”
He soon moved on with Courtney.
Buddy’s relationship with Brittany made headlines in June 2020, but by that November, Courtney had already entered his life.
Courtney popped up on Buddy’s Instagram account on Nov. 10, when he uploaded a slideshow of photos of the two of them and added a smiling-with-hearts emoji. Whitney commented on the pic, writing, “She’s hot and nice.”
Five days later, he posted a video of Courtney squishing his face with her hands. “#sundaymorningfunnies,” he wrote alongside the cute clip.
On Nov. 21, Buddy shared a “#datenight” pic of himself and Courtney at The Table Farmhouse Bakery in Asheboro, N.C. “Beauty and the goof!” he wrote in the caption.
And on Dec. 24, he posted pictures of himself and Courtney posing next to their Christmas tree. “Santa was good to me this year!” he wrote.
Courtney’s Instagram is set to private — and her Twitter account is mostly empty save for a tweet about how she resembles Lady A singer Hillary Scott — but she does have a public Instagram account for her French bulldog, Scout. (Buddy recently posted a video of Scout barking, captioning the clip, “Please keep your distance. We don’t play.”)
Buddy has other good news: He hit three years of sobriety recently.
It’s not just a new relationship giving Buddy a reason to smile these days. In July 2020, he revealed that he was three years sober.
“I thought that a life without drugs and alcohol wouldn’t be a life worth living, but I’ve learned otherwise,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. This recovery thing is the s--t. I have the best friends in the world, and I can finally hold my head up high. If you’re struggling, Google ’12-step groups near me.’ There are people there who cannot wait to hear from you. Love!”
Whitney celebrated the occasion, too, writing, “Happy sober birthday! Love you!” Buddy responded to the sweet comment, writing, “Thanks home slice!”