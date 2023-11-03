Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Toddler Had a Meltdown in Target, but Her Mom Is Getting Tons of Support A mom is getting brutally honest about motherhood after her toddler had a meltdown in Target. Now, others are sharing their experiences online. By D.M. Nov. 2 2023, Published 10:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@irisbelladonna

A mom is opening up about an experience when her toddler had a meltdown in Target and she is receiving a ton of support from others online. On Oct. 15, 2023, DJ (who goes by @irisbelladonna) shared a video to TikTok detailing the chaotic ordeal. Her toddler went on a rampage through the store.

“Everything was fine until the toddler decided she was upset and so she started running around,” DJ said. The mom explained that there were no cashiers at the store at the time, and she quickly became frantic. While attempting to use a self-checkout, DJ’s toddler ran off, forcing her to leave her cash at the register. The child ran into the Target stock room, but DJ was able to quickly retrieve her. Upon exiting the store, DJ noticed that she had lost her wallet.

“Then a lady comes out and she’s like ‘Here’s your wallet, you’re doing a really good job,” DJ recalled. DJ then turns the camera to face her daughter, who is sitting peacefully in the backseat unphased by her mother’s frustration. DJ’s video has been viewed more than 600,000 times, as others on TikTok rushed to share their experiences and share messages of support.

Other moms on TikTok are sympathizing with DJ!

DJ may have been alone when her daughter went on a reign of terror inside of Target, but netizens have since come out to support the new mom with words of encouragement. More than 5,000 people have responded to DJ’s video and the new mom is grateful for the support.

One person reminded DJ that being a mom is hard and that it is ok to get emotional after a difficult ordeal. “Cry those tears,” the TikToker commented. “Tomorrow is a new day.”

Another reminded DJ that the experience she faced at Target is a normal occurrence for all moms. “IF THIS ISNT THE DEFINITION OF BEING A MOM I DONT KNOW WHAT IS,” the person replied.

Some shared words of advice for DJ. One person suggested that the mom of one purchase a leash for her toddler because it could make navigating in busy spaces easier. However, that comment was met with criticism, with some proclaiming that leashes should never be used on children.

Mom-Tok is filled with honest parenting videos.

The meltdown DJ’s toddler had is nothing compared to the stories other moms are sharing on TikTok. From parenting fails to hilarious skits, mom-Tok is filled with content suitable for mothers going through a difficult time. Lauren, who goes by @laurelizabethofficial, shared a list of things she hates to do as a mom and others seem to agree with her.