Parents Slammed for Letting Toddler Climb and Jump on Passengers Seat in Viral TikTok
Flying is stressful enough, especially during the holiday rush when folks are heading all over the world in order to see their loved ones, go back home from school, or just to give themselves a bit of a break from work when they're given days off.
It's no secret that booking during this time of the year can be absolutely bonkers: folks are vying for seats on aircraft to highly-trafficked destinations, meaning that airports, and airplanes, are packed.
This can lead to more congestion on roads leading to the airport, increased wait times at TSA security checkpoints, and a lack of seating while you wait in your terminal to board your plane. It doesn't help either that 2022 has been one of the worst years of all time for flight delays, either.
But even if you make it through the crucible of obstacles and a myriad of things that can go wrong before boarding your flight, once you're actually on the plane, there are still many new obstacles you may have to confront. Like people who won't leave you alone.
Sure, plane drunks are a common occurrence, as are mean and entitled passengers, but usually, you can call a flight attendant on these folks or tell them off.
But what if the passenger is a child?
Everyone's familiar with the trope of a noisy kid who doesn't listen to their parents and thinks that being trapped in a tin can in the sky is the perfect time to climb over everything. But experiencing is a different animal altogether.
This is precisely what happened in a viral TikTok uploaded by a woman named Laura who posts under the handle @suffolkgirluk that depicts a toddler on a flight bouncing up and down on a meal tray like it's a trampoline. All the while, an unfortunate soul in front of her has to deal with their seat constantly being shaken as the kid has the time of their life.
A text overlay for the video reads: "What would your reaction be?" and it seems that a lot of TikTokers thought that the child's parents should've done something about their behavior.
Some commended the man for seemingly keeping his cool on the flight, while others said that if they were him, they would've reclined their seat very quickly to send the baby flying.
"the guy in front of her deserves a free trip for being so completely chill. he's a perfect example of a grown man not raging on some little kid"
"Parents need to put manners on their kids teach them right from wrong"
"This is the type of situation where I would support a Karen going off."
"cabin staff should have stepped in and stopped it..."
"Unacceptable! and the parents are at fault!!"
Others stated that they would call the cabin crew, not to just complain about their own comfort during the flight, but for the safety of the child as a food tray attached to a seat isn't designed to support the weight of a child jumping up and down on it.
How do you think the situation should've been handled? Although it's difficult to get the whole story from just a short snippet, do you think that the child's parents could've been more proactive in getting their toddler off of the tray?