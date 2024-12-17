Mom’s Infant Son Sees the Ghost of Her Grandad While Decorating Christmas Tree "I think your son has a guardian angel." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @themunanemum

There are tons of people who love A Christmas Carol, where the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts of past, present, and future. TikToker Jas (@themundanemum) and her infant son recently had a "Scrooge-ish" moment of their own while decorating their Christmas tree. In a video that has hit over 1.4 million views, Jas' son seemingly reacts to the spirit of her late grandfather, which sparked a conversation on a potential paranormal yuletide occurrence.

The video, titled, "U can't make this up honest to god my son is TWO .. Grandad if u see this plz don't freak me out like this again," opens with the text overlay: "Watch how the music cuts out when my 2-year-old says ghost after I hang a Xmas decoration in memory of our grandad and how he starts staring, pointing and saying hello...I don't even know where he's learnt about ghosts."

Set to the Christmas classic "Sleigh Ride" by The Ronettes, Jas is shown decorating her Christmas tree, with her son curiously playing with an ornament. Jas says in the video, "Where should we put this one for Grandad?" and sets the ornament on the Christmas tree with a kiss, adding, "That one's for Grandad, isn't it? He's up in heaven now." At that very moment, the music mysteriously cuts out before coming back on.

And it's at this point in the video where Jas' son appears to encounter a ghostly phenomena. Her son's mood shifts from curiosity to brief fear, but then settles into comfort. He softly says, "ghost," while gazing off-camera, before his expression brightens. Smiling and pointing, he exclaims, "Hey, look!" Jas, visibly startled, kisses his forehead for reassurance, her face multi-tasking both being scared herself — but also remaining calm so as not to scare her son.

Many commenters seemed to revel in the warmth of Jas' purported family "holiday visit." One viewer wrote, "Now I am 100% sure that babies can feel and see spirits due to their innocence❤️." Another shared, "I got goosebumps watching this. Remember that we are spiritual beings having a physical experience."

Several others echoed similar sentiments, with one user summing it up perfectly: "Definitely your grandad." Jas responded, "Honestly couldn’t believe I’d got it on camera!! So freaky but heartwarming."

Experiences like this are far more common than one might think (trust me, I've got a lot of experience in this sort of thing). A Pew Research Center survey revealed that 53% of Americans claim to have sensed the presence of a deceased loved one.

An additional study found that people often report seeing, hearing, or feeling the presence of late family members, particularly during the holiday season, when emotional connections to past memories are probably felt the deepest. But there does appear to be an empirical reasoning as to why so many people are reporting these encounters.

Some psychologists argue that it could be a coping mechanism folks engage in as a response to loss. In a 2019 study, grief expert Dr. Christopher Kerr suggested that such experiences provide comfort, helping individuals process their emotions.

In this case, an argument could be made that the power of the human system can convince individuals that they felt or saw something to process their grief. But, even that begs the question, is this perception itself one that is fundamentally spiritual in nature? Was what the TikToker's son witnessing a manifestation of spirit itself? Are humans capable of calling to/manifesting this?

And then there are others who believe these moments could be genuine supernatural encounters, beyond the scope of scientific explanation. While there's much debate as to whether or not there's definitive proof that indubitably documents the existence of these "visits," the emotional power they hold is superhuman.

As one viewer poignantly put it, "Without a doubt there is someone he is seeing. Unbelievable, look at his eyes, he is so set on something/someone." Furthermore, the 17th century English clergyman Thomas Fuller famously wrote, “Seeing is believing, but feeling is the truth.”

Which brings us back to Jas' video: her son in the clip clearly felt or sensed something that was uncanny. And per Fuller: personal experience, within a particular context, provides a deeper understanding of one's reality and their surrounding world.