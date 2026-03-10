Tom Colicchio Credits "Modern Medicine" as Partly Responsible for His Weight Loss "There is a lot of yogurt and Ka'chava chocolate smoothies in my diet." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 10 2026, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tomcolicchio

For much of his career as a celebrity chef, Tom Colicchio has been one of the main faces behind Top Chef. He was even a producer on the Bravo spinoff Top Chef Masters. So when Top Chef returned for Season 23, viewers couldn't help but notice Tom's weight loss, and many wondered what happened and if he had spoken about his weight loss journey in general.

In the past, Tom has been open about his weight and eating habits, primarily when pegged to Top Chef. Since a lot of his career on reality TV involves taste testing foods that are, more often than not, filled with butter, salt, and other kinds of culinary goodness, weight is something he has had to keep in mind over the years to ensure his own health. And in 2025, Tom took that mindfulness to another level.

Tom Colicchio is proud of his weight loss.

Tom has been part of Top Chef since its inception in 2006. Outside of television, he is a professional chef, and he has owned or partially owned numerous restaurants around the United States. Although his career is something that his fans have taken note of over the years, now they want to know about his weight loss journey.

Tom shared details about his life with Grub Street in October 2025 after he filmed Season 23 of Top Chef. He revealed that, at the time, he had lost 40 pounds. It's all thanks to diet, exercise, and, admittedly, some "modern medicine," per Tom's own admission. He shared that "cutting portions way down" plays a role in his diet, lifestyle, and overall weight loss.

"I did it through a combination of swimming, morning walks with the dog — I walk probably about two and a half miles between taking out the dog, bringing her home, and then walking to the gym and swimming — and modern medicine," Tom revealed via Grub Street. He shared that he is often in charge of making meals in his home.

Tim also cited less processed foods and less alcohol to help him remain healthy. And, he once said in 2017, he sometimes loses weight while filming Top Chef. That's because he gets to get in more exercise than usual during the relaxed filming schedule.

Who is Tom Colicchio married to?

Tom's wife, Lori Silverbush, isn't in the culinary field like him, but she did meet him through one of his restaurants back in the '90s when she was a server, and he was the restaurant owner, according to Wine Spectator. These days, though, Sarah is a filmmaker and devoted mom to her and Tom's two kids. Tom also has an older son from a previous relationship.

