This Is Tom Green’s Net Worth — It’s Not Green Tom’s Net Worth

This Is Tom Green's Net Worth — It's Not Green

Long before we were gifted with comedy geniuses like Tim & Eric and Eric Andre, the world got to know one of Canada's finest exports. Most Americans were introduced to Tom Green, and his bum, by way of The Tom Green Show. The super weird talk show featured a mix of sketches that often featured Tom's parents, who were almost quite literally the butt of many of his jokes.

It ran for five years in Canada before making the jump to MTV in 1999. What many may not remember about that was Tom dating and then marrying Drew Barrymore. Yes that Drew Barrymore, the most extreme close-talker of our time. Although their marriage didn't last, it thrust him into the spotlight. With that in mind, let's take a gander at Tom Green's net worth.



What is Tom Green's net worth? It's probably enough to buy daddy some sausage.

Tom once said, "I like keeping people guessing. I like to have fun with them wondering if I'm sane or not." How did he do that? Through sheer joy and awkwardness. The two people he terrorized the most were his parents, Richard and Mary Jane Green. He was a computer systems analyst and retired army captain while she was a communications consultant. It was a match made in technology heaven.

Tom Green Actor, Comedian Net worth: $5 million Tom Green is a Canadian and American comedian, show host, actor, filmmaker, podcaster, and rapper. Birth date: July 30, 1971 Birth place: Pembroke, Ontario, Canada Birth name: Michael Thomas Green Father: Richard Green Mother: Mary Jane Green Marriages: Drew Barrymore​​ (m. 2001; div. 2002)​; Amanda (engaged. 2024) Education: Algonquin College

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom is worth about $5 million. It all started at the age of 15 when he was already doing standup at local comedy clubs in and around Ottawa. He cut his teeth on the talk show circuit, kind of, at college where he hosted an overnight call-in show on the University of Ottawa's campus radio station. From there he moved to public access television where the earliest version of The Tom Green Show was born.

He was hired by the CBC to cover the Atlanta Summer Olympic Games. They must have seen something in his love of pranks because Tom's reports were riddled with buffoonery beyond belief. Still, this gave him exposure in both Canada and the United States, which led to The Tom Green Show on the CBC, in October 1996.

It was later picked up by The Comedy Network out of Canada in 1997 and ran for two seasons until MTV came-a-knocking in January 1999. Sadly, that iteration of The Tom Green Show ended in March 2000 after Tom was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He was successfully treated and wrote about his experience (and more) in his 2004 autobiography Hollywood Causes Cancer.

After that, Tom was emotionally and physically ready for the big screen. He snagged bit parts in movies like Superstar, Road Trip, and Charlie's Angels alongside then-wife Drew. Perhaps one of his most controversial films is Freddy Got Fingered, which is only questionable due to the fact that people either seem to love it with a passion or hate it with the same level of passion. It's great.