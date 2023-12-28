Home > Entertainment > Music Comedian Tom Smothers Was Married to Three Different Women During His Life Tom Smothers of 'The Smothers Brothers' died on Dec. 26, 2023, leaving many to wonder whether the comedian was married and had a family. By Joseph Allen Dec. 28 2023, Published 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor and comedian Tom Smothers was best known for the show he co-hosted with his brother Dick, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. The show was known in part for battling with censors to sneak reference everything from politics to the Vietnam War, and Tom had a long career in its aftermath.

Now, following the news that Tom died on Dec. 26, 2023, many wanted to learn more about who he was outside of his role as a comedian. While his work as one half of The Smothers Brothers is certainly how he is remembered, he was married several times during his life.

Was Tom Smothers married?

Tom was married three times during his life. His first marriage was to Stephanie Shorr and lasted from 1963 to 1967. Next, he was married to Rochelle Robley from 1974 to 1976, and then to Marcy Carriker from 1990 until his death. Tom's marriage to Marcy, which was by far the longest, also had the most profound impact on his life. Marcy has had a vast career that included several years as a radio host on local radio stations around the country.

Marcy has worked in and around food and published a book on all the wonderful food at Walt Disney World in 2017. She has also written several follow-up books about Disney parks, all of which likely sell well among those who are obsessed with the parks and take frequent trips there.

Did Tom Smothers have children?

Tom and Marcy had two children together, Bo, who was born in 1991, and Riley Rose, who was born in 1996. Tom also had one son from his first marriage, Thomas Bolyn Smothers, who also died in 2023. "Tom loved his mother, father, grandparents, and their lives and wisdom formed the basic values of his being," the obituary for Tom's son read. "Above all, he profoundly revered his son, the true love of his life, and passed on those values to him."

I just saw the news of the passing of Tom Smothers. I had the pleasure (and so much fun) working with them on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Oh boy were those boys such a kick! Their talent, from music to comedy was a joy to be a part of. My heartfelt condolences to Tom's… pic.twitter.com/CGyd60tmYn — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 28, 2023

What was Tom Smothers's cause of death?

Tom announced in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer, and it was ultimately the lung cancer that killed him near the end of the year. At the time of the announcement, the prognosis was good, but things deteriorated since then.

Is Dick Smothers still alive?