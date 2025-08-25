Inside Pro Golfer Tommy Fleetwood's Marriage and Family Life off the Course Tommy Fleetwood married his wife in 2017. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 25 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialtommyfleetwood

Although most golf fans would rather know all about their favorite pros on the course rather than off of it, sometimes, it's hard not to wonder about their personal lives. The same goes for Tommy Fleetwood, who began his pro golfing career in 2010 at the Czech Open on the European Tour, per Today's Golfer. So, who is Tommy Fleetwood married to, and does he have any kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Although his career began on a professional level in 2010, Tommy competed in and won multiple amateur golf championships in England before that. His first big PGA Tour win didn't come until 2025, though, when he won the FedExCup. With it came a cool $10 million as well, so there's that. Outside of his long career on the course, though, Tommy keeps busy with his blended family.

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Fleetwood got married several years into his golfing career.

Tommy is married to a woman by the name of Clare Fleetwood. According to People, Tommy and Clare met because Tommy's brother worked with Clare at a management company. Clare became Tommy's manager, but the two managed to keep their working relationship separate from their romantic one after they realized they had feelings for each other.

They got married in 2017. Despite some public scrutiny regarding their age difference, with Clare being 23 years older than her PGA Tour champion husband, they have managed to make things work both on and off the golf course. In 2023, Clare and Tommy appeared on the Performance People podcast and shared details about the start of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Clare said that there were people who weren't sure her relationship with Tommy would work out. She also said that she initially turned Tommy down. Over time, though, their relationship grew, as did acceptance from those around them. "Once we fell in love, that's it," she said on the podcast. "We were in. It was just navigating through the gossip, basically. But it was quick 'cause people saw us and knew it meant something."

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Fleetwood has one son with his wife.

When Tommy and Clare got married in 2017, she had two kids from her previous marriage, Oscar and Mo Craig, who are now Tommy's stepsons. Tommy and Clare have one son together, Franklin Fleetwood, who they welcomed the same year they got married. Despite staying busy in his career, Tommy also seems to make time for family, per his Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

He often shares posts with Clare of their children, and Franklin appears to be following in his footsteps as a golfer. In December 2024, Tommy shared a photo of himself with Franklin and applauded his son for earning a medal after his first time "on the big boy tees" on the golf course. Tommy also started the Tommy Fleetwood Academy.