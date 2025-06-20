Here's Why Jordan Spieth Withdrew From the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship This is the first time the pro golfer has withdrawn during his career. By Niko Mann Published June 20 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans want to know why Jordan Spieth withdrew from the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship. The golf pro withdrew on June 19, and it marks the first time the three-time major champion has withdrawn from a tournament during his career.

The 2025 PGA Tour's Travelers Championship is being held in Cromwell, Conn., at the TPC River Highlands. The private golf club is part of the Tournament Players Club network. According to CBS Sports, Jordan entered the Travelers Championship with four top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour. He also had his two best finishes at the U.S. Open and the Masters, so why did Jordan Spieth withdraw?



Why did Jordan Spieth withdraw from the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship?

Jordan Spieth withdrew from the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship due to an injury on June 19. It's the first time Jordan has withdrawn from a tournament during his career, but he cited a neck and upper back injury following the withdrawal.

"Everything was great in my gym session, and I've been very, very excited to go out and play," he said. "Things have been getting better and better, and then my right scapula just kind of locked, like tightened midway through the warmup, and I just kept hitting, and then all of a sudden it was moving up, everything around it started to ... so I stopped. It was both sides of my neck and upper back. ... I just wasn't moving very well, and then it just got worse."

Jordan added that he wasn't sure how to go about withdrawing because he'd never done so before. "I've never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn't really know what to do," he added. "It just became too much. I didn't see it turning around until probably Saturday. These things kind of last an extra day, and no matter what I was going to do, it was just going to be — I don't know, it's unfortunate. I've been doing everything right, and I think it was just very random."

"It was both sides of my neck and upper back, and then I moved over to, I quit 30 minutes early from my warmup and came back to the table with my physio, who was out there on the range," he continued. "I just wasn't moving very well ... then I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt. I was walking off that tee, and I'm like, if it's even harder to turn, then I'm not going to be able to make a backswing that's even useful, and that's what happened on the bunker shot."

According to PGA Tour.com, Jordan had previously recovered from a wrist injury. The golf pro missed half of the 2024 season after injuring his wrist in May of 2023. His extensor carpi ulnaris tendon popped out of the sheath, and it required surgery. Jordan went to Colorado for the surgery in the summer of 2024.