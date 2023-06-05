Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports PGA Players Unite and Wear a Yellow Ribbon During Memorial Tournament During the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, many PGA players and caddies donned yellow shirts and ribbons. Why is that? Read on to find out, By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 5 2023, Updated 4:06 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

During the final day of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, many PGA golfers and caddies added an additional item to their attire — a yellow ribbon! Why is that? Keep reading for all the known details.

Why are PGA players wearing yellow ribbons?

As one could expect, PGA players wore a yellow ribbon to help raise money for charity! Launched alongside the PGA Tour, the "Play Yellow" campaign strives to raise $100 million over the next five years for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to help fund pediatric care for millions of children.

The "Play Yellow" movement — overseen by retired pro golfer Jack Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara — is inspired by the yellow shirts Jack wore in the final rounds of tournaments. He began wearing yellow to honor Craig Smith, the son of a close friend who battled bone cancer and died in 1971 at the age of 13.

Jack stayed by Craig's side as his illness progressed; during one of his visits, the golfer asked Craig about his favorite color golf shirt. Craig said he and his grandfather believed they played better when they wore yellow, so Jack decided he'd wear that color on Sundays in honor of Craig.

"It meant everything to Craig," Dr. William E. Smith, the boy's father, told Golf World in 2011, per the PGA. "When Craig would see Jack on TV in a yellow shirt, he'd say, 'Hello to you, Jack.'"

Why yellow? Jack Nicklaus gives us an inside look into where the lucky yellow shirt got its start. #PlayYellow #ChangeKidsHealth pic.twitter.com/CT8ZSnmIvx — #PlayYellow (@PlayYellow4Kids) January 3, 2022