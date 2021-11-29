On Sunday, Nov. 28, CBS aired One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a primetime special television concert marking Tony Bennett's last performance before he retires from touring. \n\nHonestly, we didn't expect anything less, but at the ripe age of 95, Grammy-award-winning artist Tony Bennett still sounds as incredible as he did when he recorded "Because of You" in 1951.The beloved singer and his frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga, joined forces one last time for two special performances in his hometown at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate his decades-spanning career and, of course, his birthday. \n\n"The live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook," the official release stated.Though there's a significant age gap between the two stars, it didn't stop Tony and Lady Gaga from developing a beautiful connection and creating harmonious compositions together. \n\nWith two collaborative records — "Cheek to Cheek" (2014) and "Love for Sale" (2021) — what was the setlist for One Last Time? Keep reading to find out!The 'One Last Time' setlist featured 11 tracks.One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga consisted of three sets, with Lady Gaga kicking the performance off with "Luck Be a Lady."Then, she followed up with "Orange Colored Sky," "Let's Do It," and "New York, New York," in which she changed the lyrics, "I'm leaving today," to, "It's Tony Bennett's birthday," in honor of her legendary friend.Tony Bennett performed next, singing, "Watch What Happens," "Steppin' out With My Baby," and, "Fly Me to the Moon." Then, Lady Gaga joined Tony to sing three duets: "The Lady Is a Tramp, "Love for Sale," and "Anything Goes."And, finally, to close out the show, Tony Bennett performed his most iconic and well-known tune, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." As we said before, he sounds just as phenomenal as he did in his prime.\n\nOne Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.