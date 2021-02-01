Tony Bennett's Wife, Susan, Says She Wants to Be the One Taking Care of Him

As Susan told CBS This Morning, Tony continues to live an active life — and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. As she also explained, Tony is still able to recognize her.

"He knows all his kids, absolutely. And he knows me. When you're somebody's caregiver 24/7, it goes a long way if they still know you. You know, every night when we go to bed, he says, 'I love you, Susan.' And every morning when he wakes up, he says, 'I love you,'" she added.