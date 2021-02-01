Logo
Home > Entertainment
Susan Benedetto and Tony Bennett
Source: Getty

Tony Bennett's Wife, Susan, Says She Wants to Be the One Taking Care of Him

By

Feb. 1 2021, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Legendary singer Tony Bennett received an Alzheimer's diagnosis as early as 2016, a new article by AARP reveals. He and wife Susan Benedetto saw it best to keep the condition a secret — until now. Tony's symptoms are getting worse, which is what led the duo to share the devastating news with fans. 

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Bennett's wife, Susan, gave a health update in a recent interview.

As Susan told CBS This Morning, Tony continues to live an active life — and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. As she also explained, Tony is still able to recognize her. 

"He knows all his kids, absolutely. And he knows me. When you're somebody's caregiver 24/7, it goes a long way if they still know you. You know, every night when we go to bed, he says, 'I love you, Susan.' And every morning when he wakes up, he says, 'I love you,'" she added. 

tony bennett wife
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

"If someone has to take care of him, I want it to be me. … There is nothing that gives me really greater joy or greater pride that I'm able to be with him and take care of him," Susan told CBS This Morning.  

Tony Bennett first met Marion, Susan's mother, when she was still pregnant with Susan.

Tony and Susan started dating over three decades ago, but there's a chance that they met for the first time much earlier than that. Susan's parents, Marion and Dayl Crow were among the singer's biggest fans. They even asked him for a picture at a concert he gave in San Francisco, Calif., in 1966. 

Article continues below advertisement

"As fate would have it, Marion was pregnant at the time with … Susan! It's a photo we all laugh about knowing the incredible turn of events that followed," Tony wrote in his 2016 memoir, Just Getting Started

Susan's parents would regularly play Tony's songs while she was growing up, as per MailOnline. In no time, she developed a fascination with his work as well. 

Source: YouTube/CBS This Morning
Article continues below advertisement

Eventually, Susan became the president of Tony's Bay Area fan club. She even met him at one of his concerts — which is how they first got talking. 

"When she was 19, she had tickets to see me perform at the Masonic Temple in San Francisco, and she put in a request to say hello backstage after the show, probably not expecting a response," Tony wrote in his memoir. 

Tony was married to Sandra Grant Bennett at the time. It's understood that he and Susan started dating after his divorce from the actress. 

Tony and Susan tied the knot in 2007.

Tony and Susan tied the knot in an intimate-feeling wedding ceremony in 2007. 

Mario Matthew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, and his wife, Matilda, served as their witnesses, a previous article by People reveals. 

Article continues below advertisement
tony bennett wife
Source: Getty

Tony shares two sons with Patricia Beech and two daughters with Sandra.

Tony and his first wife, Patricia, share two kids, D'Andrea (aka Danny) and Daegal (aka Dae). Danny has acted as Tony's manager for over four decades now, as per AARP.  Dae earned recognition as a prominent audio engineer and producer. 

Tony and his second wife, Sandra, share two daughters, Joanna and Antonia. Joanna forged a career as an actress with appearances in movies like Goodfellas. Antonia is a singer and actress. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Dr. Oz Says He Feels Guilty About His Mom's Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Researchers May Have Actually Developed a Vaccine to Prevent Alzheimer's

This 95-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient And Her Therapy Dog Are Guaranteed To Warm Your Heart

More From Distractify

  • vanessa montes all american
    .
    Entertainment
    Vanessa Is Causing a Stir Between Asher and Olivia on 'All American' — Who Is She?
  • thebachelor
    .
    Entertainment
    Who Makes It to the Final Four on Matt James' Season of 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]
  • Miley Cyrus
    .
    Entertainment
    Watch Miley Cyrus Perform Live at the First Ever TikTok Tailgate
  • Gayle King
    .
    Entertainment
    Gayle King Has Been Married One Time, but Says He Was a "Cheater"