Tony Dow, the Star of 'Leave It to Beaver' and 'Mr. Novak,' Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Tony and his wife of 42 years, Lauren, took to Facebook on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to share the devastating news about Tony's recent cancer diagnosis.

"I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking. We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts. Our love, Lauren and Tony," Lauren and Tony wrote.