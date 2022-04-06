Two of Tony Hawk's Kids Are Following in His Pro Skating Footsteps

Two of Tony Hawk's Kids Are Following in His Pro Skating FootstepsBy Kori Williams
Apr. 6 2022, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
When it comes to skateboarding, Tony Hawk is known as a living legend. Not only does he have a decorated career, but he's also basically a household name with tons of merch and popular video games. Even though he's retired from the profession, he hasn't turned away from his passion completely and has even passed it down to his kids.
Over the years, Tony has been married a few times and had a few kids. Who are they, and what have they been up to? Although it seems likely for them to take an interest in pro skating themselves, they each have their own interests and have made their own paths in life. Here's what we know about them.
Who are Tony Hawk's kids?
In total, Tony has four kids. From his first marriage to Cindy Dunbar, he has a son named Hudson Hawk who goes by his middle name Riley. He has followed in his footsteps and is also a pro skater, although he's known for a different style than his dad. He also plays guitar and sings in a band called Warish.
Although Riley's got a name for himself, he's not big on social media. In fact, it looks like his Instagram was deleted sometime in early 2022. But some fans got screenshots of his Instagram Stories showing that he had been dating the daughter of rock music royalty Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain.
With his second wife, Tony has two kids: Spencer and Keegan. Spencer also makes music under the name Gupi, but he's got a more electronic sound to his songs compared to his brother. As for Keegan, he's a landscape photographer, according to his Instagram.
With his third wife, Tony has his only daughter named Kadence Clover Hawk. He has shown that Kadence has an interest in skateboarding, too.
On his Instagram, Tony posted a video of Kadence skateboarding on a ramp for what looks like the first time. In the caption, he talks about how she was nervous but he felt like he was more nervous than her.
Back in 2015, Tony and his current wife, Cathy Goodman got married. As of now, the two don't have any children together.
Does Tony Hawk have an NFT?
Although Tony is pretty widely beloved, he did get some criticism for launching "Last Trick" NFTs. In December 2021, he announced that the collection was meant to celebrate his career and some of his signature moves. "After seeing how quickly my Preseason Access collection sold out, I was inspired to do something bigger and more personal with my latest assortment of NFTs," Tony said in a statement.
"For the Tony Hawk 'Last Trick' collection with Autograph, I selected five of my signature tricks to retire and reinterpreted them in animated NFTs that will last forever."
On Twitter, fans talked about how they were disappointed with the news. NFTs have become a controversial topic because they are bad for the environment and some feel like they're a scam celebrities use to take money from their fans. As of now, Tony hasn't responded to the backlash.