Tony Hawk Has Been Through a Lot of Heartbreak to Get Where He Is Today

Thanks to his career as a pro skater as well as various endorsement deals spanning from clothing to video games, Tony has accrued a serious net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla , the pro-boarder is worth about $140 million, surely not a number to scoff at considering how much effort he has put in to get to that point.

Despite his massive wealth, one of Tony's most well-known traits is how well he can just blend in amongst regular people. With multiple viral posts over the years confirming such, everyone from TSA employees to vacationers to young skateboarders have seemingly not recognized the star as who he is.

Recently, Tony posted a story where a surfboarder didn't recognize him, garnering some seriously viral hilarity. "Surfing in Hawaii, paddling out to the lineup," he wrote, "Guy paddling next to me: 'Anyone tell you that you look like Tony Hawk?' Me (thinking he knows the meme): 'Yes, but you’re the first today.' Him: 'You should tell people you are and then sign his name, haha.' His friend: 'He’s real one.'"

So if you ever see Tony surfing in Hawaii, make sure to run with the meme and say hi!