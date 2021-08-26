The "Nah He Tweakin" Trend Seems to Have Originated in a Post About Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk

When Lil Nas X's "Satan shoes" were released to the public in March 2021, they caused quite a bit of controversy and resulted in legal repercussions for the artist and the brand MSCHF, who produced them. The controversy stemmed from the depiction of a pentagram and the usage of real human blood in the shoes, which angered some.

Now, it's recently been announced that pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk will be releasing 500 limited-edition skateboard decks which are painted with his blood.