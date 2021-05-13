Has Tony Hinchcliffe Been Dropped by Both His Talent Agency and His Wife?

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is best known for his role as a staff writer for the Comedy Central Roast series. In 2016, his comedy special One Shot premiered on Netflix. A known collaborator of Joe Rogan and specialist in so-called "insult comedy," Tony has officially gone too far after he used a racial slur about fellow comedian Peng Dang.

After footage of the comedy set was posted to Twitter, people have been wondering if Tony's wife is still in the picture, especially since he's been let go from his talent agency and other professional support systems. Read on to find out everything we know about Tony's wife and his racist outburst.

Tony's wife, Charlotte Jane , is the daughter of Australian race car driver and entrepreneur Bob Jane. Her occupation is unlisted, but she appears to be a pin-up model and Instagram influencer. While she and Tony haven't been posting very often about one another, a post from May 1 indicates that Tony is still "who [she] fell in love with."

Even after this second announcement, most people thought he was kidding, until a another Instagram post emerged that read, "Married as f--k. Honeymooning in La Jolla performing 4 shows this weekend at @comedystorelj ....then Australia Nov. 22-27. Tix at TONYHINCHCLIFFE.COM." Tony then referred to Charlotte as "his wife" at various shows in 2018, confirming the news was not a hoax and actually real.

Tony first mentioned he was married in 2015, during a set in which his audience did not believe him. In 2017, he announced that he would be marrying Charlotte Jane and posted a photo of them together with an engagement ring to Instagram.

Tony spewed racist comments during a comedy set in Austin, Texas.

Comedian Peng Deng, who performed a set before Tony, posted a clip of the set to Twitter on May 11, 2021, with the caption, "Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe. This is what he said. Happy Asian (AAPI) Heritage Month!" The video shows Tony taking the stage and appallingly saying, "How about one more time for the filthy little fucking c***k that was just up here."

Tony doubles down on his racist comments, despite his first sentence not having a punchline. "All you f----g race traitors are hooping and hollering. I was back there watching you puking in a f----g bucket." Tony then adds an offensive accent and says, "Oh we make gunpowder. Oh you want extra soy sauce. Oh you borrow money from us! And you guys are just eating it up, you f----g p----s."