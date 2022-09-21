Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details
Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer.
Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
So, what has Edwards been up to since he recounted that fateful night with Dahmer in court? Does Edwards appear in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? Here's what we know.
Where is Tracy Edwards now?
Ironically, the man who helped catch a killer ended up in jail himself in 2011. According to a report from ABC News, Edwards was charged with homicide. He was one of two men accused of pushing an unhoused man named Jonny Jordan off a bridge. When police arrived Jordan had drowned.
The same report notes that Edwards himself had been unhoused since 2002, and had been moving from shelter to shelter until he was arrested for Jordan's death in 2011.
Ultimately, Edwards was charged to a year and a half in prison for his role in Jordan's drowning death. The other man, Timothy Carr, who was also unhoused, was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment in Jordan's death, per The National Post.
It was certainly a different outcome than the night Edwards himself had escaped death at the hands of Dahmer.
Will Tracy Edwards be included in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?
Given that Edwards was the man responsible for leading authorities to Dahmer's hellish apartment, it would make sense that he would appear in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, right?
It appears as if Dahmer's last attempt at murder will be captured in the series — Shaun J. Brown will be playing Edwards, according to IMDb.
OK — so what actually went down the night Edwards escaped Dahmer? Edwards recounted in court (via the Jeffrey Dahmer — The Trial YouTube channel) how he felt as if God told him not to let Dahmer handcuff him after the killer threatened Edwards with a knife.
At that point, Edwards told the court that Dahmer informed him that he was going to eat his heart. Edwards said he tried to keep his cool and he attempted to convince Dahmer he was a friend.
Edwards eventually made a run for it, and managed to successfully escape Dahmer's apartment. He found police officers from the Milwaukee police department, informed them that a freak (that's putting it lightly) was trying to hurt him, and then Edwards led the authorities straight back to Dahmer's apartment.
Did we mention that Dahmer had The Exorcist playing on a VCR the whole time he was attempting to harm Edwards?
It's currently unknown what the real Edwards is doing now. However, you can see the night he met Dahmer retold in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which drops on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.