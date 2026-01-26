'The Traitors' Fans Came for a Cast Member Forcing Show to Release Cyberbullying Statement "There's a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 26 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

It's not uncommon for reality TV drama to spill into the real world for cast members. But usually, fans aren't part of that drama. For Season 4 of The Traitors, it's a different story, because after fans came for some of the cast with what is described as cyberbullying, producers actually had to put out a statement.

It doesn't help that The Traitors doesn't always paint cast members in a positive light, since the whole point of the show is to backstab each other and get others out in order to get a larger prize at the end of the season. Now, part of the off-show drama involves fans reportedly targeting some of the cast members on social media.

Source: Peacock

Colton Underwood was the subject of cyberbullying after appearing on 'The Traitors.'

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna helped bring the drama in a Season 4 episode of The Traitors when she verbally attacked Colton Underwood as only a former housewife can do. But she also called him a "stalker," which is in reference to the former Bachelor lead being accused of stalking ex Cassie Randolph in 2020.

After Lisa did that on The Traitors, fans decided to take a cue from her and take it upon themselves to target Colton IRL. According to Lisa, that's the case, anyway. She shared a statement in her Instagram Stories where she apologized for being in "housewife mode" on the show against Colton and, in turn, causing issues for him outside of filming.

Per Page Six, in the now-expired and deleted Story from Lisa, she said, "It's come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my 'housewife mode' is taking on a life of its own, and it's causing real problems for Colton. I do not want this because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game."

She added in her video, "The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don't want to hurt anybody. I'm here to play the game and have fun." Ron Funches, another Season 4 cast member, posted on social media about his own interactions with fans on social media. Although he did not say he was cyberbullied, he did post about plenty of speculation directed towards him about not only being gay, but also about being on the autism spectrum.

Per Cosmopolitan, Ron wrote in his Instagram Stories, "Well the internet told me I was autistic and was right. You win this round. Still not gay yet. Thanks @thetraitorsus for helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma."

'The Traitors' released a statement about cyberbullying.

On Jan. 24, 2026, The Traitors producers released an official statement on Instagram about the cyberbullying that the cast has faced. The statement urged fans to separate the game from real-life and condemned cyberbullying of any kind.

