Catch up on Your 'Transformers' Movie Lore — Here's How to Watch in Chronological Order
If you want to watch in order, you'll be hopping around through release dates.
For fans of the Transformers series, there's good news in the ether. 2027 purports to bring a new movie: Transformers 8: Rise of Unicron.
And that means it's time to go back and watch all the previous movies to get back into the lore and storyline.
But with nine movies to watch, with stories that were released out of chronological order, what is the proper way to watch them?
We're going to ignore release date and provide the proper chronological order so you can watch the story from ancient to modern, and all that happened in between.
Here's a walk down Transformers' memory lane.
1. It all starts with 'Transformers One.'
While the movie wasn't released until 2024, this animated movie is the oldest chronologically. Per Space.com, Transformers One is "an origin story exclusively set on Cybertron, long before a civil war broke out between the Autobots and Decepticons."
2. Second is 'The Transformers: The Movie.'
Then comes the oldest movie in the series. Released in 1986, the animated The Transformers: The Movie is a follow-up to the original cartoon series, set about 20 years after the events of that series.
3. 'Bumblebee' is next.
Bumblebee, released in 2018, takes viewers back to 2018 on Earth, explaining how Bumblebee served as a scout and befriended a human who gave him his insect-like name.
4. 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is next.
Released in 2023, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts follows the events of Bumblebee by a few years, set in 1994. Like Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts was made by Michael Bay and is considered the second prequel for the major blockbuster hit that was released in 2007.
5. 'Transformers' is fifth.
That hit movie, of course, is just titled Transformers. The 2007 hit movie starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox re-introduced a whole new generation of people to the Transformers franchise.
6. 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' is sixth in the chronological order.
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, released in 2009, is a follow-up to the 2007 Transformers. The movie takes viewers back to 17,000 B.C. to how the Primes defeated one of their own, dubbed "The Fallen." Then it flashes back to present day, continuing the story of the first Transformers movie.
7. 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' is next.
Released in 2011, Dark of the Moon finishes the blockbuster trilogy starring Shia and Megan, and sets the stage for a new generation of movies.
8. Next is 'Transformers: Age of Extinction.'
The next movie, 2014's Age of Extinction, involves a multi-year time jump and stars Mark Wahlberg. Major changes have occurred, and the Transformers are persona non grata for most governments.
9. 'Transformers: The Last Knight' wraps it up ... for now.
Also starring Mark and released in 2017, The Last Knight was panned by fans for struggling with continuity and retconning some fairly established facts from earlier in the franchise. While it didn't flop, it certainly didn't live up to earlier standards.
Which means that Transformers: Rise of Unicron, has some big shoes to fill. According to Comic Book.com, rumors suggest this movie will skirt back in time to Rise of the Beasts and give Michael Bay a chance to correct some errors made by The Last Knight.