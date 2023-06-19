Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Clean Up Your Mess!” — Kids Slammed for Leaving Pile of Trash on Mall Food Court Tables A TikToker went viral after calling out folks at a mall who left their trash behind on the tables at a food court, sparking debate about cleanliness. By Mustafa Gatollari Jun. 19 2023, Published 8:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kellzjae

Some people were raised so poorly that they think it's perfectly acceptable to not clean up after themselves. Whether it's at the movie theater, a restaurant, the school cafeteria, a friend's house, or the food court at the mall, there are folks who have no qualms with leaving food, refuse, drinks, shredded bits of paper, whatever, for someone else to clean up.

To folks with self-accountability and a modicum of shame, they see this behavior as abhorrent and are quick to call it out whenever they come across the left-behind trash of another individual.

Like TikToker @kellzjae who was shocked to see multiple tables at what appears to be a mall food court area strewed with trash from some Kentucky Fried Chicken customers.

She writes in a caption for the video: "Cleaners are not personal slaves" and says in the clip as she pans over the mess: "[If] I would've left this table looking like this, my mama would've beat my whole ass, like, what is wrong with you."

Judging from the hashtags @kellzjae put in the video's caption, it would appear that she recorded the clip in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

One commenter responded to the video with a similar disgust, stating that they've encountered the same thing as a student in college, and were shocked to see folks not cleaning up after themselves.

"The sad thing is I see this even at the university!! Like we are big girls now, clean after you finish with your table!" Another wrote: "do they not feel ashamed of themselves leaving the tables like that?"

Someone else remarked that a person shouldn't even need someone else to tell them that this type of behavior is crumby, writing: "My mom wasn’t there to teach me but i used my mind to understand that this is wrong"

One TikToker said that this is more than likely behavior that folks learned from their folks, "If the adults and parents themselves leave it like this.. how do you think their kids gonna turn out?"

Someone else thought that the problem was a cultural issue: "arab kids have cleaners at home so they just take what they learn at home outside"

There are throngs of internet posts where folks have gone on tirades against roommates and people who appear to be allergic to cleaning up their own messes.

Some have even published guides on how to cope with living with someone who is comfortable with dwelling among filth and are unwilling to prioritize changing that about themselves.

Psychologists have delved into several reasons as to why some folks just don't clean up their own messes. Depression is one symptom behind this mode of thought: but that usually ties in with "hoarding" and other types of "why bother" messy attitudes.

Very Well Mind penned a piece which states there's a clear connection between cleanliness/order and one's mental health: that keeping a space or area in a type of routinely clean/organized formation that is conducive to one being more productive and feeling better can bring individuals peace of mind.

