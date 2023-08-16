Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok This Woman Traveled Over 3,000 Miles for a Wedding, But She Showed Up at the Wrong One A woman revealed she traveled 3,000 miles and accidentally showed up at the wrong wedding. Read on for the rest of the chaotic story. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 16 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @firstseedfoods

Destination weddings can be a massive nightmare for guests, especially if they aren't familiar with the area. With that said, we don't blame TikTok user Arti (@firstseedfoods) for accidentally showing up to the wrong wedding.

After all, she took time out of her schedule and traveled 3,000 miles for her friend's big day. Read on for the rest of the chaotic story! Plus, stick around to hear what the internet had to say.

Source: TikTok / @firstseedfoods Arti crashed this bride's wedding day by accident — but she couldn't have been nicer!

A woman traveled over 3,000 miles and showed up to the wrong wedding.

On Aug. 14, 2023, Arti posted a short video with a text overlay that reads, "POV: You travelled [more than] 3,000 miles and accidentally showed up to the wrong wedding."

Arti flipped the camera around to show the welcome sign: "Caitlin and Stephen. 12.08.2023. Thank you for sharing our special day with us," the sign read. The camera then panned out to show Cailtlin's brother with a pint in his hand as he joked, "You've come to Scotland from America and came to the wrong wedding." Arti giggled before replying, "Yeah. It's true."

The groom, Stephen, also weighed in on the situation as the camera turned to him: "My wedding!" He then pointed to his bride, Caitlin, and said, "And her wedding, actually." Eventually, an overwhelmed Arti caught a ride and headed over to the correct wedding: "Finally caught an Uber to the right wedding, missed the speeches, though," she wrote in a text overlay.

In a follow-up video, posted on Aug. 15, Arti explained the whole story and revealed it was "so bad" that she wasn't at the wedding on time — OK, why? Well, not only was she seated at table one, but she was also the unofficial wedding videographer. OK, major yikes!

"It's so rude to not be there when the program starts," Arti stated, adding that she "wasn't there" to capture the special moments from the cross-cultural wedding — someone else did, luckily. A brief clip from the ceremony showed guests in kilts and traditional Punjabi outfits as bagpipes played in the background.

As for the reason she wasn't at the wedding on time, Arti said she "completely misjudged" the break time between the ceremony and the reception. And by the time she was ready to head over to the second event, it was too hard to book an Uber. Eventually, she got one — but gave the driver the wrong address. So, instead of going to Pollokshields Burgh Hall, Ari went to Pollokshaws Burgh Hall (could these names be any more similar?!)

Luckily, the correct venue was just minutes away, so Arti called another Uber and immediately headed over there (but not before having a laugh with Caitlin and Stephen's entire wedding party). When she got to the right place, Arti said the groom's father wasn't too happy with her — but she made it up to him later by getting him drinks!

In the end, Arti said the bride and groom were "super chill" about the whole ordeal and were happy she could make it to their big day. Honestly, we love to hear that!

