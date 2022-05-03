Tropicana Crunch Is the Juicy Alternative to Your Breakfast Cereal

Tropicana Crunch Is the Juicy Alternative to Your Breakfast CerealBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 3 2022, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
Indulging in a bowl of cereal with milk has been a longtime tradition for the average breakfast enjoyer. It’s delicious, easy, and a pretty convenient meal for when time is of the essence. However, Tropicana is shaking things up with a new cereal that’ll make you forget everything you know about the traditional breakfast meal.
If you’ve been keeping up with social media, you likely know that Tropicana Crunch is the newest cereal to join the pack. Tropicana Crunch marks the brand’s first foray in the cereal market, and some social media users are surprisingly ready to try it out. However, with one distinct ingredient being left out of the equation, cereal connoisseurs may have to adjust their taste buds. So, where can you buy Tropicana Crunch? Here’s everything that we know.
Tropicana Crunch is a new cereal specifically made to be eaten with orange juice.
The Tropicana brand is entering the cereal space with Tropicana Crunch, a crispy honey almond cereal — meant to be eaten with orange juice instead of milk.
Yes, you read that correctly! According to CNN, the brand shares that cereal and orange juice may not sound like a desirable combination to many, but “it’s worth a try ... because whether you hate it or love it, you won't know until you try it," Tropicana says via their website. "It may not be for everyone, but it could be for you!"
A crispy and citrus-y taste is the name of the game for the brand, and they’re committed to winning cereal lovers over.
“So for those who are cereal curious like us, we made Tropicana Crunch,” the brand shares. “Cereal that's down to be drowned in OJ. Honey almond clusters that are made to be spooned and sipped. A breakfast taste test we can all take together.”
Tropicana Crunch will be released online on May 4, 2022, in honor of National Orange Juice Day.
For folks ready to veer away from milk with their cereal, you’re in for a treat. The Food Network shares that Tropicana Crunch will be released on May 4, 2022, which just so happens to be National Orange Juice Day.
Brave foodies can purchase their own boxes of Tropicana Crunch online while supplies last. If you decide to take the plunge, we commend you for your bravery.