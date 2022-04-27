For whatever reason, people love to hate on ranch, but that's probably because it feels like a cheat code for deliciousness. Have a bunch of baby carrots? Slap some ranch on it and they're fantastic. Want to zhuzh up a slice of pizza? Dip it in some ranch! And if you've got spicy chicken tendies, fewer things pair better with them than the r-sauce.\n\nAnd tons of fast-food franchises have zhuzhed-up their ranch offerings by creating spicy versions of the stuff, like what Taco Bell's doing with its White Hot variant.What is Taco Bell's White Hot Ranch sauce?It's basically exactly what it sounds like: a spicy ranch sauce. There are other popular fast-food chains that have debuted their own iterations of this exact same concept — like Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch.\n\nTaco Bell is heavily promoting the new sauce with a new menu item: White Hot Ranch Nacho Fries.The dish is basically a "loaded" version of its nacho-flavored and seasoned french fries. With bits of shredded cheese, steak, and tomatoes, it's basically a potato-ified version of its Nachos BellGrande. Except its added kick is its White Hot Ranch sauce.So what's in White Hot Ranch sauce?If you're wondering where the stuff gets its kick from, that would be the ghost chili peppers that have been added to a buttermilk ranch sauce. According to food blog Totally the Bomb, the stuff is actually spicy and may induce the sweats the more you scarf it down.You can top your Nacho Fries off with steak or beef, but there's probably nothing stopping you from asking for chicken on them if you wanted, too. Oh, and if you are in a starchy mood, you can get the fries wrapped up in a tortilla, which means you could probably line it with even more ranch sauce.YouTube fast-food channel Timmy's Takeout also confirmed that the White Hot Ranch sauce is legitimately spicy as well. After ordering the fries, he was a little bit let down when it came to the portion size. While it may look like a Nachos BellGrande, it's definitely not the same size as the tortilla chip–based order.It turns out Taco Bell's White Hot Ranch sauce is way too spicy for some people.There are folks who've said that the sauce definitely has some kick to it, but others have claimed that the condiment is basically inedible and makes their mouth feel like it's on fire.Others have said that even though they feel like the White Hot Ranch sauce is way too hot for their tastebuds to handle, it tastes fantastic with the steak fries and they're looking forward to ordering them again.If you're interested in trying it out, you should probably do so within the next couple of months or so, given Taco Bell's penchant for suddenly removing menu items without warning — and just like the Mexican Pizza, it could then be a while before it comes back. \n\nAre you interested in trying out the Bell's White Hot Ranch? Or would you just order some on the side to dip your other favorite offerings into?