'Harpoon Hunters' Tyler Macallister Says He's a "Crack Addict When It Comes to Harpoon Fishing"

Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to reality shows centered around fishing and hunting at sea, Discovery Channel rolled out Harpoon Hunters. The series follows professional harpoon fishermen on the Northeastern shores in the United States, and Captain Tyler Macallister is one of them. But who is Captain Tyler on and off Harpoon Hunters?

In truth, he's the same on the show and outside of it, because he lives and breathes fishing in some capacity. During a promo for the series he admits that he is "a crack addict when it comes to harpoon fishing." but just in case you need more evidence of his love for his profession and of fishing in general, read on for everything to know about Tyler.

Who is Tyler Macallister from 'Harpoon Hunters'?

Tyler has been a harpoon fisherman and fisherman in general long before Harpoon Hunters. According to the website for Off the Charts Sportfishing, Tyler began fishing when he was 12. Seven years later, he harpooned and caught his first Giant Bluefin. Since then, Tyler has continued to fish with a harpoon, but now he also does it in a professional capacity as a captain of multiple fishing vessels.

When it comes to Tyler's personal life, he seems to prefer to keep much of that to himself and off social media. But he does mention having a wife on Instagram, and outside of fishing, he's a hunter too. In April 2024, Tyler shared a handful of photos after a turkey hunting trip. Tyler also appears to be a beekeeper on top of everything else. It seems like if there is an outdoor activity, he isn't afraid to embrace it.

Captain Tyler Macallister offers charters outside of 'Harpoon Hunters.'

Although Tyler is now part of reality television thanks to Harpoon Hunters, he's still likely going to remain busy outside of filming. Off the Charts Sportfishing offers charters, and Tyler's Instagram bio features details about how to charter a boat to go on a fishing excursion. There isn't any information about how much it costs to charter a fishing trip with Tyler from Harpoon Hunters, but there are plenty of other similar businesses in the area in Sandwich, Mass.