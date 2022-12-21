Discovery's 'Ice Cold Catch' Is Sending Shivers Down Our Spine — Where Was It Filmed?

Discovery has established itself a sort of lighthouse for all fishing-related shows. From All on the Line to Deadliest Catch, the network has really cornered the fish market for this particular genre, and now they're once again adding another feather to their cap (or should we say scale)?

Ice Cold Catch premieres on Dec. 20 and we can't wait to cast our lines so we can reel it in. What we really want to know is, where was Discovery's Ice Cold Catch filmed? Here's the scoop.