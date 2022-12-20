Get to Know Caitlin Krause From 'Ice Cold Catch' on Discovery

In Iceland, longline fishing is so brutal due to the weather conditions, per National Fishermen. In fact, the company Marwear started in Iceland to capitalize on the business of fishermen who needed heavier gear to survive the extreme conditions.

For Caitlin and Ice Cold Catch, she first had to prove herself worthy of a deckhand contract for the season as a "greenhorn," which is fishing slang for someone without previous fishing experience or still learning.