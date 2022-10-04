Reid Jenkins Is the Newest Deckhand on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean may have thought that Raygan Tyler's firing would be the most dramatic exit of Season 7, but Deckhand Jason Gaskell's decision to leave the Home yacht early proved to be quite shocking.

After a tense discussion with Bosun Storm Smith about attitudes and workloads, Jason quit the crew. He recognized that he didn't gel well with the other deckhands, Mzi Dempers and Courtney Veale.