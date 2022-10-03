Where Is 'Below Deck Med' Season 1 Bosun Bryan Kattenburg Now?

Longtime fans of the Below Deck franchise have seen dozens of interior and exterior crew members come and go over the years — but some of the former cast-mates stand out among the rest.

In 2016, the first-ever Below Deck spin-off series, Below Deck Mediterranean, premiered. During the debut season, fans got to know chief stew Hannah Ferrier, who went on to appear on four more seasons, for the first time. They also got to know notable personalities like Bobby Giancola, Danny Zureikat, Julia d'Albert Pusey, and Bryan Kattenburg.