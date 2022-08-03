Um, Did This Humpback Whale Just Swallow Two Kayakers Whole? This Viral Video Has Us Shook

In a world where celebrity death hoaxes and fake pregnancy rumors are popping up left and right, it's hard to tell what is even real on the internet anymore. That said, a video from November 2020 recently resurfaced and it's pretty chilling from what we can see. But can we actually trust that it's the real deal? Could it have been edited?

That's what we're here to investigate. Keep scrolling to watch this humpback whale encounter two people kayaking.