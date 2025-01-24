“Let’s Make Some Money” — Discovery’s Bluefin Tuna Show ‘Harpoon Hunters’ Is Filmed in Cape Cod Bluefin's a serious money maker. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 24 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

If you're a fan of Deadliest Catch then you've probably heard of Discovery Channel's new series Harpoon Hunters. While the former show follows the trials and tribulations of crab fishermen, the latter highlights what life is like for folks who track down another highly prized oceanic protein: Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. And if while watching the show you had difficulty placing down just where it's shot, you're not alone. There are plenty of folks who are wondering where it is filmed.

Where is 'Harpoon Hunters' filmed?

Of course, if you've visited Massachusetts often, the shores featured in the show and the fish that are being caught may have already helped you hone in on the answer. Harpoon Hunters is filmed in Cape Cod.

The east coast, hook-shaped peninsula is a popular summertime vacation spot that is the embodiment of a relaxed beach town. Many of the homes are built in a traditional, Classic American style. Shorelines offer up picturesque views of sunsets, and its waters generate waves that some surfers enjoy.

However, there are others who state that the local aquatic wildlife, such as seals, sometimes make this a less-than-ideal experience for riding waves. But if checking out marine animals is your thing, there are plenty of whale-watching opportunities on Cape Cod too.

Humpbacks, Finbacks, Minkes, and the Atlantic White-side Dolphin have been seen roaming the shores of Cape Cod. Not to mention, there are plenty of local spots that serve up freshly caught seafood for diners to enjoy. Flounder, haddock, mussels, scallops, and clams are some of the area's trademark specialties.

Source: Discovery

But of course, the fishermen featured on Harpoon Hunters are in search of tuna, where market prices for the fish, as of 2025, range from $10.81 to $40.03 per kilogram. Of course, this is contingent on supply — the less tuna that's been caught, the higher the demand for this sought-after fish.

Why is bluefin tuna so expensive?

Much of the drama in Harpoon Hunters is directly tied to the high stakes of every voyage the fishermen take. Going out to sea for extended periods of time requires a lot of pre-planning. Vessels need to be properly maintained, and the fishermen are working around the clock in order to make as much money as they can per season.

Derby fishing = COMPETITION 😠



— Discovery (@Discovery) January 24, 2025

Furthermore, quotas are set in place by how much a single boat is allowed to reel in and put on ice, and they only have a certain amount of time to do it. While the old adage "time is money" pretty much applies to everybody, this saying becomes even more readily apparent to those who are out on the open ocean.

Every gaffe is a lost opportunity for serious cash. Adult bluefin tuna vary greatly in size, and can typically be found around the 60-kilogram range. However, some have been recorded to weigh up to 680 kilograms in size.

🐟 Day in the life of a derby fisherman 🐟



— Discovery (@Discovery) January 24, 2025

Even at today's lowest market rate, that's a $648.60 fish. On the higher end, again, even at base market value prices, you're looking at a $2,401.80 haul for a single bluefin. The reason why they're so pricey boils down to four key factors, according to The Fish Society.

Demand, of course, is one thing. Rich in nutrients, healthy fat, and lean protein, bluefin tuna is a beloved protein. Additionally, handling, preserving, and transporting tuna is a costly and difficult process, that usually necessitates flash freezing.

Fishermen in Cape Cod have been catching fish by spearing them with harpoons for thousands of years 𐃆🤯



— Discovery (@Discovery) January 21, 2025