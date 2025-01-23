Inside Entomologist Phil Torres's Life Outside of 'Expedition X' and Who He's Married To Phil Torres has been part of 'Expedition X' since its premiere in 2020. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 23 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@phil_torres

Even though Expedition X premiered in 2020, there are still questions about the longtime cast members. Like Phil Torres, the co-host and resident biologist and entomologist. Now, fans want to know if Phil Torres is married outside of Expedition X and, if so, who he's married to. The lives of those who star in the Discovery Channel show don't typically bleed into the series, but that's all the more reason for viewers to have questions.

Outside of Expedition X, Phil is an experienced biologist. He's also a world traveler and, for a short time, he lived in the Amazon Rainforest. Thanks to his extensive career, he has been a voice of authority for various scientific studies for MSNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and other outlets. So, who is married to Phil, and what is his life like outside of Expedition X? Read on to find out!

Who is Phil Torres married to outside of 'Expedition X'?

In 2018, Phil married a woman by the name of Silja Danielsen. She isn't a biologist known across different media outlets and television shows like her husband, but she has made a name for herself in other ways. She's a model, and in the past, when traveling around the world with Phil, her work also took her to various exotic locales.

Silja is also an avid chef. In a 2017 interview with Duxiana, the couple shared how science influences their lives. While it's obvious how science plays a role for Phil, Silja shared how she's more of a scientist in the kitchen rather than out in the world like her husband.

"I'm always trying to find hacks to make classic comfort foods healthier, whether it's using alternative pastas like lentil noodles, or sweetening a dish with natural ingredients such as dates instead of sugar," she shared at the time. "Playing around with different flavors, textures, ingredients, and techniques is the best way to build kitchen confidence."

Silja also runs her own business called Mormor's. The Instagram bio for the business explains that it's all about "Naturally leavened goods by @silja_torres inspired by [her] Scandinavian roots." In the past, Silja has hosted pop-ups for her business, but the last time she shared an update on instagram was in 2023, so it's unclear if it's still ongoing, or if she took a break from her business venture.

Phil Torres and Silja Danielsen have two kids.

When Phil and Silja aren't busy with their respective career aspirations, they're tending to their daughter Atlis, who occasionally visits Silja on-set when she travels for shoots. The couple is also expecting a second child in March 2025. In December 2024, Silja shared a life update on Instagram about their family and revealed that, before her pregnancy, they suffered multiple miscarriages.