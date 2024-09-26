Home > Television > Reality TV Verizon TV Guide Still Lists Jessica Chobot as a Main Cast Member on 'Expedition X' "I guess Verizon didn't get the memo," a Reddit user said alongside a photo of the TV guide with Jessica's name circled in the 'Expedition X' cast credits. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 26 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Reddit / u/LRonHubbub

Season 8 of Expedition X kicked off in August 2024, bringing a significant change: The show returned without fan-favorite co-host Jessica Chobot. That same month, Jessica opened up about her absence and shed light on this transition.

In an Instagram post on August 14, Jessica extended her best wishes to her replacement, Heather Amaro, and expressed her hope that the cast and crew (except Josh Gates) would have a "great season." However, it appears that some TV providers are still unaware of her departure, as Jessica is still listed as a cast member in the new episodes of Expedition X.

Source: Discovery Channel

Former co-host Jessica Chobot is still listed as a main cast member on 'Expedition X.'

On Thursday, September 19, a fan took to the Expedition Unknown subreddit and revealed that their cable provider, Verizon, still lists Jessica Chobot as an Expedition X cast member. "I guess Verizon didn't get the memo," Reddit user u/LRonHubbub said alongside a photo of the TV guide with Jessica's name circled in the cast credits.

Although Jessica's name is still listed, the episode description mentions the new co-host, Heather Amaro. So, it simply looks like there's a minor typo and some miscommunication at play! Hopefully, it'll all be fixed soon.

Many fellow Expedition X viewers took to the comment section and shared their two cents on the situation. One person pointed out that it's quite common for the TV guide to have such issues, noting that Jeopardy! "still lists Alex Trebek and Mayim Bialik" as hosts.

Another fan chimed in, suggesting it's probably just a typo. Nevertheless, they added that it "would be funny if they meant to leave her name as a selling point."

On the other hand, many fans believe this indicates that the network is lamenting Jessica's departure: "They probably also wish Jessica hadn't left," one Reddit user said. A second user wrote, "I tried to watch the new episodes but I can't get past that new girl, not a fan. I stop recording the show. And I am leaving the sub."

Jessica is working on something new with Discovery.

Before we start jumping to conclusions and spreading rumors, let's get down to the nitty-gritty: Why did Jessica leave Expedition X? As it turns out, Jessica was presented with an exciting new opportunity that she couldn't pass up! In her August 14 Instagram post, she briefly discussed her upcoming project.

"To those who are asking why I'm not on this season, I'm working on something new with Discovery," Jessica explained to her followers. "Can't wait to share the details about this new adventure soon!"

Jessica then offered a hint about what her new show entails: "It's the weird s--t that I love mixed with other weird s--t that I love! The perfect combo." While specifics about her new project remain a secret, Jessica announced on September 10 that filming has officially wrapped.