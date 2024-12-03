Home > Television > Reality TV 'Expedition Unknown' Host Josh Gates Hits Jackpot With Career Success and Impressive Net Worth Josh Gates has an estimated net worth of $3 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 3 2024, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gatesygram

Over the years, Josh Gates has become a household name in the reality TV world thanks to his roles as a host, producer, and explorer. From hunting the supernatural on Destination Truth to leading epic quests on Expedition Unknown, he’s built a career full of adventure.

With that said, how much has all that excitement earned him? Here's everything you need to know about Josh Gates' net worth.

What is Josh Gates' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Gates' net worth currently stands at an estimated $3 million. The bulk of his earnings derives from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Josh first gained recognition as the host and producer of Destination Truth, a Syfy original series that explored paranormal phenomena (mainly in the field of cryptozoology). The hit show, which ran from 2007 to 2012, helped establish him as a major figure in the realm of adventurous TV.

Josh Gates TV presenter, producer, and explorer Net worth: $3 million Josh Gates is a TV host, producer, and explorer known for hosting and co-executive producing Expedition: Unknown on the Discovery Channel. In addition to his work on Expedition: Unknown, Josh frequently appears on Ghost Hunters and its spinoff, Ghost Hunters International. He is also known for producing paranormal-themed TV shows, including Ghost Nation. Birthdate: Aug. 8, 1977 Birthplace: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass. Mother: Sonia Gates Father: Lee Gates Marriages: Hallie Gnatovich ​(m. 2014-2021) Children: Owen (b. 2016) and Isla (b. 2018)

Following Destination Truth, he expanded his role in the TV industry, taking on the iconic position of creator, executive producer, and narrator of Stranded, a TV series that debuted in 2013. Each episode featured a three-person team spending multiple days alone together at some of the most allegedly haunted locations in North America.

In addition to his producing work, Josh has also hosted live specials for Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International, and he occasionally appeared as a guest investigator on the latter.

In 2019, Josh produced Ghost Nation, a spinoff of Ghost Hunters featuring Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango. The show aired on the A&E network after it was revived following Ghost Hunters’ original run on Syfy. However, Ghost Nation ended when the trio returned to Ghost Hunters after the show moved to the Travel Channel.

One of the cornerstones of Josh's career has been his long-running work on Expedition Unknown, which he has hosted and executive produced since January 2015. The show is now in its 14th season as of December 2024 and continues to be a major source of both income and popularity for Josh Gates. He also executive produces the spinoffs Expedition X and Expedition Files.

Josh has also made a mark as a voice-over artist. He narrated the audiobook version of A Brother's Journey, a memoir by Richard B. Pelzer, which was produced by Time Warner. He's also appeared in several national commercials. Since moving to Los Angeles, he has been featured in ads for major brands such as Coke, Ozark Trail, EA Sports, Dish Network, Stanley Tools, and BMW. Additionally, he starred in a national BMW campaign launched by Publicis New York and BMW USA.

In addition to his television work, Josh is also an accomplished author. His 2011 memoir Destination Truth: Memoirs of a Monster Hunter likely added a substantial sum to his net worth, inviting readers to learn more about his unique experiences and paranormal investigations across the globe.