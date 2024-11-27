Home > Television > Reality TV Some 'Expedition Unknown' Fans Think the Show Isn't Totally Authentic 'Expedition Unknown' features intricate sets that have viewers asking questions. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 27 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gatesygram

Even though Expedition Unknown has been on television since 2015, there are still some skeptics out there who don't quite trust host Josh Gates and the discoveries he uncovers. And those same skeptics tend to ask, more often than not, if Expedition Unknown is staged. It's hard to imagine that a show with more than a dozen seasons under its belt would be less than authentic, but there are certainly some viewers who question the authenticity of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Expedition Unknown follows Gates as he investigates mysteries around the world. From the mysterious disappearance of Amelia Earhart to the legend of the crystal skull in Central America, Gates is seemingly unafraid to take risks on the show. But is it all, well, for show? Gates might have years of experience under his belt as an archaeologist and investigator, but he still has people questioning his moves in front of the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Expedition Unknown' staged?

No one from the show, including Gates of course, has come forward to reveal that Expedition Unknown is staged in any way. But that doesn't mean it is 100 percent authentic. The main criticism that fans have is that Gates' reactions seem too enthusiastic and that some of the sets and scenes appear to be too intricate and over the top to be real.

And, as viewers continue to question the authenticity of the series, supporters of the show are eager to stick up for Gates and his Discovery Channel series and prove that it is as legitimate as they come. Maybe there are some components of the show that are a little embellished, but some fans are ready to go to bat for Expedition Unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone who claims to have been involved in television for years posted on Reddit to share that they believe Expedition Unknown is real. "I've seen a few comments that are calling the show out as being "faked" because of where the show chose to film some interview segments. These people clearly have never worked on a set of a TV show and don't know the process of filming," they wrote. "Shoot scouts and producers get permits from certain cities and districts to film in certain places."

Article continues below advertisement

They added, "They also choose places that look good aesthetically. Just because they choose to film an interview segment in a place that may seem odd, doesn't mean the show is deceitful or lying to you."

Article continues below advertisement

'Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates has hosted other shows.

Besides the filming locations that have some fans asking questions, some are also a little curious about the Expedition Unknown host. Gates has been tied to other similar shows like Destination Truth and Tales From the Explorers Club, among others. His explorations on various shows haven't turned up evidence of anything outlandish, which again lends to the idea that Expedition Unknown isn't totally authentic.