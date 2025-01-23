‘Sold on SLC’ Star Matt Jones’s Marriage Is Going Strong Despite His Strip Club Confession The Bravo star's marriage became a hot topic during Malaysia Fua's Cinco de Mayo party in Season 1. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 23 2025, 5:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@its.nicolejones

Salt Lake City gets frigid during the winter months, but in the 2024-2025 season, Bravo brought the heat with its real estate reality drama, Sold on SLC. The cast of the reality series shows their competitive edge for sales while also bringing the cameras into their personal business. For one cast member, Matt Jones, the latter caused him to spill a secret that could've cost him a significant relationship.

While Matt has been known to ruffle a few feathers amongst his co-stars, his drama about who sells the most houses was the least of his troubles as the season began. When one of his co-stars exposed his secret double life, the realtor was forced to come clean. So, is Matt still married after his explosive Sold on SLC episode aired? Here's what to know.

Is Matt Jones from 'Sold on SLC' married?

When Sold on SLC viewers first met Matt, he clarified that he had a few significant passions: his devout LDS faith, real estate, and his family that he created with his wife, Nicole. Since getting married, the couple have raised their four children in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to her Instagram bio, Nicole is a stay-at-home mom.

While Matt and Nicole seemed to have the quintessential marriage, their relationship was exposed during Matt's co-worker, Malaysia Fua's Cinco de Mayo party during Season 1, Ep. 4, "Thou Shalt Not Confront Thy Neighbor's Wife." At the party, Malaysia's friend, Kiley, revealed that the realtor was a frequent guest at the strip club and often kept his eye on Kiley's exotic dancer sister.

Nicole left the party before Malaysia could spill the tea. However, the following day, Matt admitted to frequenting strip clubs, but was adamant that he's never cheated on his wife. The admission still shocked his co-workers due to his strong stance and belief in his Mormon faith.

What have Matt Jones and Nicole Jones said about their 'Sold on SLC' drama?

Though Sold on SLC, filmed in the summer of 2024, Matt shared as the season aired on Bravo that his and his wife's issues weren't over just yet. After the episode aired, Matt reflected on the reveal on his Instagram account. In a heartfelt post, he admitted to having an addiction to strip clubs and was grateful his "secret life" came "crashing down" on his Bravo show.

"We all have a vice that holds us back from living fully," he said. "The question is, will you find the courage to face it before it’s too late? Or will you have to be exposed like I was?"

Nicole has also responded on Instagram and confirmed that, despite their issues, she was committed to remaining married to her husband. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, she posted a reel of her and Matt at the gym. In the video's text, Nicole addressed the women in her DMS telling her to leave her husband, writing, "When you choose to stay with your spouse after betrayal, despite everything on social media telling you otherwise." She went on to say in the caption that her choice to stay with Matt was 100 percent hers.

"I don’t believe relationships can be reduced to simple, black-and-white decisions," Nicole said. "There are two kinds of people in this world—those who make mistakes, own up to them, and genuinely put in the effort to be better (like my husband), and those who make mistakes but never apologize, gaslight, and blame everyone else for their problems (and I’ve known my fair share of them."

"I choose to extend forgiveness because I, too, am not perfect," she added. "I know that I would want the same grace for my own failures and mistakes. We are all human, and we are here to learn and grow from our shortcomings. Grace should come easily to those who get caught up in bad habits and poor choices but truly want change (despite the way they are portrayed on tv🙄). However, I have little tolerance for those who continually hurt others and themselves without accountability."