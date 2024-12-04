Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Jennifer Yeo's Husband Calls Himself the "Unofficial Assistant" to the 'Sold on SLC' Star Jennifer Yeo and her husband got married in 2013. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 4 2024, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itsjenniferyeo

With The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it's clearer than ever that people are enamored with life in Utah. Enter the Bravo reality real estate show Sold on SLC, which stars real estate agent Jennifer Yeo and her team of sellers. But outside of the show, who is Jennifer Yeo's husband?

Even though Sold on SLC isn't meant to focus much on the personal lives of the cast members, there is a peak or two into what the agents are like outside of making deals and stepping on toes to get a listing. For Jennifer, that means sharing her relationship with her husband as he supports her every step of the way.

Who is Jennifer Yeo's husband on 'Sold on SLC'?

Jennifer's husband, Darin Birschbach, isn't as active on social media as his wife, and his Instagram is private. However, in the bio he says that he is the "unofficial assistant" to Jennifer, which shows right away how supportive he is of his wife's real estate career both on and off Sold on SLC. While Darin isn't in real estate like his wife, he has been in his line of work for more than a decade.

According to LinkedIn, Jennifer's husband Darin is a general manager at Arizona Tile, a company devoted to selling wholesale building materials in Salt Lake City. When it comes to Jennifer, though, Darin seems to be as supportive as they come. They were married in 2013 and, Jennifer told TVInsider, he "loves the idea of the show" too.

"Darin is one of the most supportive people in the world," Jennifer told the outlet. "If I came to him tomorrow wanting to do something big, he would go, OK, let's talk this through and understand it.'" She added that she is "grateful" for him and that when he learned about the show, he told her, "Everything you touch turns to gold."

Jennifer Yeo is friends with Lisa Barlow from 'RHOSLC.'

Outside of her super supportive relationship with her husband, Jennifer had some ties to the Bravo world even before she was given her own real estate show. Maybe Jennifer and Lisa Barlow aren't real life besties, but it's safe to say that when it comes to reality TV, Salt Lake City is a small town. And Lisa is featured in the Sold on SLC trailer as she looks for a new home and lists off what her must-haves are.