Is the Entire Cast of 'Sold on SLC' Mormon? Here's What We Know About the Cast Members

Salt Lake City is having a bit of a moment. The arid city was founded by Brigham Young in 1847 and steadily grew over the years. Its steady rate of growth was in no small part due to the fact that SLC has long been considered the cradle of the Mormon religion.

With Bravo's series Sold on SLC, viewers follow a cut-throat group of realtors from brokerage firm Presidio as they share the ups and downs and ins and outs of high-stakes realty in the rapidly booming northwestern city. But is the cast all Mormon? Here's what we know about the cast's religious practices and their personalities.

Here's what we know about whether the cast of 'Sold on SLC' is Mormon.

Salt Lake City is the capital city of Utah, which is home to the largest concentration of practicing Mormons in the world. Of course, that doesn't guarantee that everyone who lives in Salt Lake City is Mormon. Yet it seems like every bit of content that comes from SLC comes from Mormon creators. So it's natural to wonder if the Sold on SLC cast follows that theme.

And the answer is: no. Not all of the cast members are practicing Mormons, per US Magazine, but they all have or had ties to the church at one point. Malaysia Fua, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale, and Kenny Sperry are all practicing Mormons.

However, Tyna Edwards is a former member. She left the Mormon church and came out, now living with her partner BJ as an ex-Latter Day Saints (LDS) member. CEO Jennifer Yeo has close ties to the church but has made references in interviews to stepping away from the church and rethinking their relationship with the community.

Here's more information about the cast.

Regardless of their religious affiliations, the Sold on SLC cast is bringing some big personalities and big drama to the series. In an interview with TV Insider before the show's premiere, Jennifer was asked about what it's like to manage so many big personalities.

She responded, "That as a broker is basically my job. It is so common in real estate because it’s a competitive business. You get to have a front-row seat to it, but this is nothing new. I don’t know any transaction I’ve done in 18 years that hasn’t had drama in it. I feel like it’s one of those things viewers are going to love because they get to see that first-hand. They’ll get to see what happens between competitive realtors, but also our personal lives. It’s such a cool way to get to know people."

Of the cast members, there is promise of big drama and even bigger accomplishment. Jennifer is a no-nonsense leader whose eyes are trained on the future and growing the company. Tyna has some tension with her fellow co-workers but isn't the type of personality to fade into the background even though she's left the church of her fellows. Malaysia has four kids and is married to NFL player Alani Fua. She once left Presidio but returned and is looking to gain her coworkers' trust back.

Matt is also a parent to four children and a devoted family man. Sarah has the potential to be big drama because she's married to Chris Martindale, an owner of the firm's biggest rival, The Real Brokerage. Sarah's divided loyalties make her a fascinating character.