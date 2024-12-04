Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo The 'Sold on SLC' Cast Is Ready to Make the Show Another Real Estate Guilty Pleasure The Bravo series follows several current and ex-Mormon realtors chasing their dreams. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 4 2024, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Many Bravo fans were stunned when two of the stars of the network's popular series, Million Dollar Listing LA, Josh and Heather Altman, announced their decision to step away after being for 14 years and 12 seasons. And while I can't yet speak to what MDLLA will look like without the couple, there's a new show that may pique real estate reality TV lovers' interest.

The series, Sold on SLC, follows the layered social dynamics within the brokerage as the agents navigate complicated relationships and personal rivalries. Under the tutelage of real estate entrepreneur and Presidio Real Estate founder Jennifer Yeo, the brokers unapologetically compete against one another to stay on top, which means drama is sure to ensue! As we'll see in the show's first season, the Sold on SLC cast is fiercely ambitious and ready for any challenge coming their way. Let's meet the cast!

Jennifer Yeo

Source: Bravo

Who run the world? Girls! Well, Jennifer's world at least. Sold on SLC centers around Jennifer's real estate business, Presidio Real Estate, which she founded in 2011. The broker's website states her firm specializes in luxury real estate.

Jennifer shared on Sold on SLC that working in a male-dominated field has resulted in her receiving comments about her business and nicknaming it "Barbie Brokerage." Fortunately, she's embraced being compared to the doll (figuratively and literally) and is building her empire with her doting husband, Darin, by her side.

Kenny Sperry

Source: Bravo

As one of Presidio's top earners, Kenny is wants to show Jennifer he's ready to take a leap by representing more luxury listings. However, the ambitious realtor doesn't let work consume him, as he prioritizes his LDS faith and his family, which includes his wife, Jessica, and their three children.

Tyna Edwards

Source: Bravo

Tyna is ready to show the world her new reality. The realtor is about her business, and also bets on herself when it comes to her personal life. Tyna recently left the Mormon church after she came out as a lesbian following her split from her ex-husband. As a single mom of two girls and one of the few Black, LGBTQ+ woman in her community, she has labeled herself a "unicorn." Fans will see Tyna's "modern family" with her daughters and her partner, BJ, who recently relocated to Utah from California.

Matt Jones

Source: Bravo

Jennifer's mentee, Matt Jones, has been with Presidio since 2018 and has used his time wisely. Through learning from the boss, he's able to use his skills and competitive nature to rise in ranking at the company. Matt also isn't afraid to discuss his faith, as he is a proud LDS church member with a wife, Nicole, and four kids.

Malaysia Fua

Source: Bravo

Malaysia joined Sold on SLC amid a bit of conflict with her boss, Jennifer. After leaving Presidio last year to work for a competing firm, Malaysia discovered "the grass is not always greener" and asked for her job back. In addition to showing her cutthroat selling skills, she shares her life as a "Mormon 2.0" and rebuilding her life after divorcing former NFL player Alani Fua. Malaysia and Alani share four children.

Sarah Martindale

Source: Bravo

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may recognize Sarah Martindale. The SLC realtor friendship with her client, RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow, briefly played out in the show's Season 5 episode. However, Sarah doesn't need to rely on Housewives drama, as she has enough of her own on Sold on SLC. Her husband, Chris Martindale, is the owner of Presidio's arch rival, The Real Brokerage. Fortunately, the couple, who has two children has somehow managed to separate business and pleasure.

