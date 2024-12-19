'Sold on SLC' Star Matt Jones Said Season 2 "Is Gonna Be a Rough One" His Co-Star The co-stars' off-screen drama will be something they discuss if the series gets a second season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 19 2024, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Wednesday nights at Bravo have become Salt Lake City central thanks to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and the series' more recent show, Sold on SLC. Sold on SLC follows a group of realtors working under Jennifer Yeo's guidance at the renowned city's Presidio Group. The company has several internal issues, including plenty of spicy drama among the realtors.

As the show's debut season, which premiered on Dec. 4, 2024, has continued, fans are seeing more of the dynamics among the cast. So far, we've seen Sarah Martindale and Jennifer come to blows over that Sara's husband works for an opposing firm. In the show's second episode, we saw another realtor, Paige Steckling, further causing tension among the group.

In December 2024, ahead of the show's third episode, another set of combative co-workers, Matt Jones and Tyna Edwards, had a social media exchange we would love to revisit if or when there's a reunion. The drama was so good Matt promised there would be more to discuss if there's a Sold on SLC Season 2.

Source: Bravo

'Sold on SLC' co-stars Matt Jones and Tyna Edwards had a messy exchange that hinted at a juicy Season 2.

Though they haven't been Bravolebrities for long (as of this writing), The Sold on SLC cast has already entered the school of social media shade. In December 2024, Tyna and Matt got into a digital fight via Instagram. During the blowup, he called out his co-star and their former co-worker, Paige. Matt posted a clip of two Kansas City Chiefs players seemingly embracing during a game and tagged Tyna and Paige in the photo with a finger-pointing emoji. "Ride the wave," Matt captioned the story. In another slide, he promised to share more if the show gets a second season.

"Ima save it for the cameras," Matt said. "Season 2 is gonna be a rough one for her."

Tyna responded to the tag and added some choice words.

"Aww... he made a cute meme of @utahrealestatepaige and I running checks because we've actually closed more than two deals this year," she wrote of Matt. "Maybe worry less about making memes and more about making MONEY." And just to add a little more bite to her message, Tyna ended the story with "I hear Olive Garden is hiring, #HEAFAN."

Tyna added her comments about him to her Instagram Story account. She once again called out the reported differences in their sales. "When they don't f--k with you because they CAN'T f--k with you," Tyna said. "You have to actually be able to reach up to my level to make that happen."

Who is Paige on 'Sold on SLC'?

The drama between Tyna and Matt began after Sold on SLC fans were introduced to Paige Steckling. The realtor previously worked for Presidio before leaving the firm. When Paige left, she kept in touch with Malaysia Fua, who left the firm to work for her. In Season 1, Ep. 3, Tyna and Matt struggle to make amends on their on-screen drama, which filmed months before the show's premiere. That's even more proof we may see this realtor rumble for months to come.