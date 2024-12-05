Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 'Sold on SLC' Boss Babe Jennifer Yeo Has Been in the Real Estate Business For Years Jennifer Yeo started her real estate company in 2011. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 5 2024, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Bronson Farr/Bravo

She might have been a force in Salt Lake City before Sold on SLC, but for some, Jennifer Yeo is a new name in reality TV and real estate in general. That means that fans now have lots of questions about her, including how much money she makes as the founder of the Presidio Real Estate Group in Utah. So, what is Jennifer Yeo's net worth?

According to the show, the real estate market in Salt Lake City is booming, and Jennifer has been in the business since 2011, before she was even married. It's safe to say that a big part of her life is expanding her business, and now, thanks to Sold on SLC, she is doing that in a bigger way than ever before. But she was already a real estate powerhouse before Bravo came calling.

What is Jennifer Yeo's net worth?

Because Jennifer is so new to the reality TV world in general, her net worth is not yet public. However, there are some clues out there that hint at what she makes as a luxury real estate broker in Utah. According to Glassdoor, individuals in her position can make upwards of $300,000 per year. While that has not been confirmed to be Jennifer's salary or how much she makes annually, it's certainly possible.

And it helps that Jennifer is more than just another real estate agent. While agents certainly bring in commissions for the properties they sell or purchase with clients, Jennifer is a real estate broker. That means she is licensed to run her own business and she doesn't necessarily have to report to anyone. Which is, of course, where the Presidio Real Estate Group comes in.

And although there is no definite answer on what Jennifer's net worth is outside of Sold on SLC, she has made a name for herself because of her business savvy and her team. According to Zillow, the average selling price on homes that Jennifer has been linked to is $770,000, and that's definitely not nothing when you consider commissions.

Does Jennifer Yeo have kids?

Jennifer keeps plenty busy with her brokerage, but she is also busy outside of her company. She married her husband Darin Birschbach in 2013, and her Instagram is full of posts about traveling and attending events together. They don't have children, but Jennifer and Darin do share at least two dogs, who are also featured on Jennifer's social media.