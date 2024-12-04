Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 'Sold on SLC' Star Malaysia Fua and Her Husband Are Building Their Real Estate Empire The Bravo realtor married her former NFL linebacker husband in 2010. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 4 2024, 6:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigdaddyfua

The inaugural season of Bravo’s Sold on SLC premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based reality show follows one of the city’s renowned real estate companies, Presidio Real Estate, led by real estate boss Jennifer Yeo. The series shows Jennifer and her employees vying to bring new clientele to the company. The team also has several internal issues arising.

One of the realtors hoping to start over after causing some drama off-camera is Malaysia Fua. After leaving Presidio to work for an opposing company, Malaysia knows where home is, so long as Jennifer hasn’t changed the locks. While we’ll see Malaysia try to mend their relationship with Jennifer, her life at home is doing A-OK, as she has a supportive, doting husband and family.

Who is ‘Sold on SLC’ star Malaysia Fua’s husband?

Before Sold on SLC, Malaysia was familiar with being in the spotlight, at least in the sports world. Her husband, Alani Fua, is a former NFL linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals. Alani joined the league in 2015 after playing college football for Bringham Young University.

The Bravo newbie shared that she’s Mormon 2.0, meaning she doesn’t adhere to all of her faith’s beliefs. It’s unclear if her husband likely also follows her beliefs.

In March 2020, Malaysia shared in an Instagram post that she and Alani have been married since 2010. That year, she became pregnant with the first of their four children. On March 25, 2024, Malaysia commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post to her husband.

“As a new adventure approaches along with another anniversary with this guy, I’m grateful that he is the one that is by my side to calm my mind and steady my heart,” the realtor wrote.

Why did Malaysia’s husband, Alani Fua, leave the NFL?

Since they’ve been together their entire adult lives, Malaysia was by Alani’s side when he entered — and exited — the NFL within three years. In September 2016, one year after the Cardinals signed him as an underrated agent, he suffered a knee injury and was placed on injury reserve.

The following year, he had another injury and went on reserve again before the team released him in September 2017. Alani officially retired after being let go.

After facing an early retirement from the NFL, he returned to BYU to finish his degree in Construction Management. Then, he and his business partner, AJ Moore, launched their luxury home-building company, 10X Builders. According to its website, Alani has helped build multiple homes in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. And, of course, the athlete tapped his wife to bring her real estate expertise to his company.

I can’t wait to see more from the power couple this season!