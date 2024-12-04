'The Simpsons' Co-Creator Sam Simon Built an Impressive Net Worth During His Lifetime

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills introduces Bravo fans to Jennifer Tilly, an actress and professional poker player. And as if that's not interesting enough, Jennifer was once married to one of television's greatest minds: Sam Simon.

During a group trip, Jennifer opens up briefly about her marriage to the TV producer, best known for co-creating The Simpsons. As viewers eagerly await more details, many are curious about Sam Simon's net worth — here's everything you need to know!

Source: Bravo Sam Simon and his ex-wife, 'RHOBH' friend Jennifer Tilly.

What was Sam Simon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Simon's net worth at the time of his death was an estimated $100 million. He amassed most of his wealth as a co-creator of The Simpsons, the wildly popular animated sitcom that is still running today.

Sam's career took off in 1981 when his spec script for Taxi was accepted and produced. He was later hired as a writer on the show and eventually became its showrunner for its final season, making him the youngest showrunner on a major network series at 30 years old.

Sam Simon TV producer and animal rights activist Net worth: $100 million Sam Simon was an American television producer and animal rights activist. He co-developed the animated sitcom The Simpsons alongside James L. Brooks and Matt Groening. Sam was diagnosed with terminal colorectal cancer in 2012 and died on March 8, 2015. Birthdate: June 6, 1955 Death: March 8, 2015 Birthplace: Los Angeles Mother: Joan M. Simon Father: Arthur Simon Marriages: Jennifer Tilly (m. 1984; div. 1991); Jami Ferrell (m. 2000; div. 2000)

While working on Taxi, Sam befriended producer James L. Brooks, who was working on The Tracey Ullman Show. In 1987, James added animated shorts to the program, and at the time, he was a fan of Matt Groening's comic strip Life in Hell.

This collaboration led to the first appearance of The Simpsons on The Tracey Ullman Show on April 19, 1987. Just two years later, the trio turned The Simpsons into its own half-hour series, marking the beginning of one of the most successful TV shows of all time.

Sam Simon served as the creative supervisor for the first four seasons of The Simpsons, hiring the show's first writing team and helping design the fictional world of Springfield. He also developed many of the hit show's beloved characters, including Mr. Burns, Chief Wiggum, Lou, Eddie, Bleeding Gums Murphy, and Dr. Hibbert. Though he only worked on the show for four seasons, he is widely regarded as the creative force behind its success.

In 1993, after growing tired of the show's grueling schedule and fighting with co-creators Matt Groening and James L. Brooks, Sam left The Simpsons. However, he negotiated a deal that allowed him to retain his points and executive producer credit for the remainder of the show's run.

Jennifer: "I was married to Sam Simon, who created The Simpsons. I was married to him for 7 years. When we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement. Every day, I'm like, 'Thank you, Sam!'"



He also secured a percentage of the home video rights, which proved to be a lucrative move. Today, Sam Simon's estate continues to earn between $20-30 million annually from The Simpsons, despite him not having worked on the show since 1993.

