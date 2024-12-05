Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Sarah Martindale's Husband Plays a Significant Role in Her 'Sold on SLC' Drama The real estate power couple was accused of stepping on Jennifer Yeo's turf in the Bravo show's series premiere. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 5 2024, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sarahtmartindale

The debut season of Bravo's Sold on SLC aired on the network on Dec. 4, 2024. During the series premiere, fans were introduced to Jennifer Yeo and her staff of ambitious realtors at Presidio Real Estate, who can be cutthroat when necessary. And what better way to prove that you didn't come to play than literally sleeping with the enemy? That's precisely what we will see one of the stars, Sarah Martindale, do in Season 1.

Sarah quickly impressed Bravoholics on the first episode. In her very first scene, she reminded The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans why she looked so familiar after receiving a surprise visit from Lisa Barlow. Fans will also be able to explore Sarah's personal life, especially since her husband is both her support and her competition.

Who is 'Sold on SLC' star Sarah Martindale's husband?

Sarah, a native Brazilian, instantly brought her bold personality and affinity for bright-colored dresses on Sold on SLC. After moving to Salt Lake City from Brazil, she met her husband, Chris Martindale. In a November 2024 Instagram post, Sarah explained that she and Chris met in 2016. She shared they quickly became inseparable after their first date and still make googly eyes after multiple years together and becoming parents to their two children.

"True story: When I was younger I used to watch american romantic movies and I remember dreaming about marrying a gringo and today I live this dream," Sarah captioned a photo collage posted on her Instagram in November 2024. "8 years ago a man, that felt like was from the movies, invited me on a date and we never got separated. We created a beautiful life, married, had 2 kids and now we’re living God’s promises."

"I know him and I are not perfect (specially coming from different cultures) but I don’t know what I did to deserve him!" she added. "Te amo!"

Sarah's husband owns her job's competitive real estate brokerage firm.

While Sarah and Chris's personal lives seem to be on the upswing, their marriage has affected the realtor's business. The rising reality star's husband is also a realtor and works at Presidio's rival business, Real Brokerage. As you can imagine, his alignment with a company in direct competition with her boss has caused some friction between her and Jennifer.

The Sold on SLC series premiere ended with Sarah confronting Jennifer about their tension. During their co-worker Matt Jones's opening, the CEO revealed to her friend that she believed her husband was recruiting her former employees to "come on down to Death Row" aka Real.

