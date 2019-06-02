'Wicked Tuna' Star Tyler McLaughlin's Sister Marissa Is More Than Qualified to be His First Mate

The popular National Geographic show Wicked Tuna follows Massachusetts-based fishermen as they hunt for very lucrative bluefin tuna. Competing with other crews on the open ocean of the Atlantic, these men and women are constantly faced with high pressure situations and turbulent waters.

Season 8 of the hit series has certainly been full of ups and downs for these Gloucester-natives, it also marks the first year without Pin Wheel first mate Nicholas "Duffy" Fudge. The 28-year-old passed away suddenly days before filming. Since then, Wicked Tuna star Captain Tyler McLaughlin appointed his sister Marissa as his first mate on his boat following the death of his good friend.

With the Pin Wheel hoping to snag another first place title for the second year in a row, here’s what you need to know about Tyler’s sister Marissa, plus how Tyler is honoring Duffy's memory.

Tyler’s sister Marissa is very experienced in fishing. Like her brother, Marissa grew up fishing and is very qualified to be Tyler’s first mate. “I'm afraid I might burn out this season, so I'm relying on Marissa to be a solid first mate. [Mar's] got a lot to learn, but she's got her captain's license," Tyler said in the Season 8 premiere. "She can navigate. She can read a radar. She knows how to drive the boat. She can run it when we're fighting fish."

Marissa is very active on social media and documents her fishing adventures on Instagram. Last month, the reality star posted a snap of herself sitting on top of a huge bluefin tuna with a cameraman by her side, which she captioned, “Another jumbo #fishingforduffy #wickedtuna.” We sure love watching the sibling camaraderie this season.

Tyler dedicated his first catch to Duffy. Sadly, Duffy passed away in July 2018 after reportedly suffering from decompression sickness, also known as “the bends.” Tyler decided to continue on with filming and even dedicated his first catch to his late BFF.

"We just persevered. We just caught a fish on the spot where Duffy and I caught our last fish together," an emotional Tyler told cameras. "I don't care if we get $2 a pound, $25 or $30 a pound. I'm just so happy to have this fish. It means so much to us." We’re so happy Tyler continues to honor his late friend and fan favorite Duffy throughout the season.

What is Tyler McLaughlin’s net worth? According to multiple outlets, Tyler has an estimated net worth of $400,000. Not only does he make money filming the popular National Geographic show, but his income stems from commercial fishing (even when cameras aren’t rolling), and brand deals. The Pin Wheel captain also has his own merch line. Overall, he’s doing pretty well for himself.

