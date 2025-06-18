Tyler Perry Went from Afraid of Flying to an Air Pro Thanks to Massive RC Planes "I saw a guy flying a plane, and I said, 'I need a hobby.'" By Ivy Griffith Published June 18 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Ramy RC

When you think of remote control (RC) planes, you probably think of those little ones that Radio Shack used to sell; if you're of a certain age, anyway. And then there are those slightly larger drone-line RC planes and helicopters that are still reasonably-sized, which most people can comfortably carry in their hands and in the backseat of their car.

But if you're Tyler Perry, famed filmmaker and actor, your RC planes might be a little different. The actor once opened up about why he got into flying RC planes, and has given the world a glimpse of the massive toys he plays with. Here's what we know about Tyler's unusually large hobby.

Tyler Perry has overcome his fear of flying by using RC planes. No, really!

While Tyler is generally pretty quiet in public about his private life, he has shared a glimpse into his favorite hobby a few times. During a 2024 interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly and Mark, the Madea actor revealed not only what he does with his free time, but also why he chose to get into it.

Kelly shares that she has heard he's into RC planes, which Tyler confirmed. He then explained that it was a "fear of flying" that first got him into it. "I was running at the park," he shared, "I saw a guy flying a plane, and I said, 'I need a hobby.'" At the time, it was shortly after 9/11, and Tyler said he was too afraid to get on a plane.

By learning how wings generate lift and how they stay aloft, as well as how turbulence affects a plane, Tyler was able to overcome his fear. His RC planes, by the way, are huge. One that he showed Kelly and Mark has a 20-foot wingspan and weighs around 300 lbs. Other planes in his fleet are only slightly smaller, but still absolutely massive. As a result of learning more about flying, Tyler worked to earn his pilot's license. Meaning he went full circle from "afraid to fly" to "master of the skies."

Tyler was hit with a $260M lawsuit in 2025.

Unfortunately, Tyler's reputation took a major hit in 2025, and it had nothing to do with airplanes. The filmmaker was hit with a bombshell $260 million lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon, who worked with Tyler in the past, notably on the set of The Oval.

The lawsuit alleges that Tyler engaged in sexual harassment and sexual assault, claiming that Tyler used his career as leverage to force Derek into accepting unwanted sexual advances.

The lawsuit reads in part, “For years, Perry has been using his power and influence to molest, abuse, and sexually assault impressionable and vulnerable employees and actors who look to him for guidance and mentorship while pursuing their dreams" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

@cnn An actor who worked on a TV show created by Tyler Perry has filed a lawsuit alleging Perry leveraged his industry power to repeatedly sexually assault and harass him while keeping him quiet. The lawsuit is seeking at least $260 million in damages. Tyler Perry denies the allegations. #cnn #news ♬ original sound - CNN Source: TikTok / @CNN

Derek has provided texts that he says show the pressure Tyler put on him and alleges that the filmmaker took advantage of him one night when he was intoxicated. Tyler has said that he will fight the allegations, with his lawyer blasting Derek's claims as a "scam."