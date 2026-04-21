UFC's Controversial Flag Ban Is Making Headlines Again Many suspected the UFC had something against the Canadian flag. Others wondered if all flags except the American flag were banned. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 21 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has a history of flag bans, with the rules changing intermittently throughout the years. Therefore, it's entirely forgivable that people don't always know where we are in the on-again-off-again relationship between the UFC and flags.

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On that note, a recent fight left fans confused, as a flag was snatched away from a fighter despite there seemingly not being a flag ban at the moment. Here's everything that went down, and the UFC's flag ban history, explained.

Source: MEGA

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The UFC flag ban, explained.

Fighters proudly displaying their countries' flags is a time-honored UFC tradition, as the athletes want people to know who they represent. However, the practice was banned in 2022, and fighters would reportedly get fined if they displayed a flag on camera. Although the reason wasn't explicitly publicized, many fans believe that the ban was in response to the Russia-Ukraine war and a desire to keep politics out of the UFC.

The ban was short-lived, though, as it was lifted in 2023 per UFC CEO Dana White's instructions. Essentially Sports reports that Dana simply said, "Flags are back." He eloquently continued, "I was like, yeah, f--k that, we’re bringing flags back. It drove me crazy."

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Source: MEGA

A recent fight left people confused about the flag ban's status.

Despite the flag ban being over and done for years now, Mike Malott had his flag snatched from him when he fought Gilbert Burns on April 18, 2026. Mike attempted to celebrate his win by holding up the Canadian flag, but UFC officials grabbed it out of the fighter's hands.

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Naturally, fans were confused and began to speculate that the decision was politically motivated. Many suspected that the UFC had something against the Canadian flag, specifically. Others wondered if all flags except the American flag were banned. Everyone was furious, and the public demanded an explanation.

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The UFC offered an explanation.

MMA manager Daniel Rubenstein took to X to explain, "They are allowed to walk out with flags, they don't allow them to display the flags in the octagon because it blocks the sponsors' logos that paid to be on the canvas and octagon posts."

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That explanation seems perfectly logical to us. After all, sponsors can easily pay $9 million to $10 million each year to have their logos displayed in the octagon. However, the internet is going to internet, and many people insist that a more scandalous reason is at play.

While most of the comments were insults rather than actual arguments, one even-keeled X user wrote, "As stupid a reason as it is, it’s nice to finally have more context to the flag ban rather than just 'they won’t let us bring flags anymore' because clearly that’s simply not true. Just in the case of having them in the cage."

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Mike responded to the controversy.

Source: Paramount+